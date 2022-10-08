All the doubt evaporated.
From three failed trips to the red zone earlier in the game. From the previous drive, when all St. James needed was one yard to ice the game but ended up losing three.
From two decades of a combination of bad football and seemingly worse luck.
Not this time.
On a fourth-and-10 play and just 28 seconds left in the game, Connor Schwalm hit Jace Shropshire from 28 yards out to propel the Sharks past Socastee 17-14 and into the postseason for the first time as a member of the state’s largest classification and only the fourth time in school history.
“Once I let go of that ball, I was like ‘Playoffs,’” Schwalm said of the game winning pass. “That’s all I felt. That was great. That sequence right there was the greatest sequence I’ve ever been a part of.”
He wasn’t simply talking about arguably the most influential throw in the 19 seasons of St. James football, either.
After the failed possession on the previous drive, Socastee quarterback Quadir Scott engineered a 69-play series, one the Braves junior capped with a 40-yard scoring run on a fourth-and-three play.
It was Socastee’s first points since the game’s opening possession, and after the extra point made it a four-point game and took a Daniel Deneen field goal off the table, Schwalm and Co. had just 90 seconds to go 68 yards after the kickoff.
The next 1:02 was nothing short of a story current Sharks will share with the generations to come.
Schwalm hit Ja’Saan Faulkner for 12 yards and a first down. Then, the duo did the exact same on the second play of the series to get into Socastee territory.
After an incomplete plan, Schwalm ran for 3 yards, then hit receiver Ben Sandt for 13.
A spike to stop the clock and then two Schwalm misfires set up the deciding fourth-down play. The St. James quarterback scrambled, started to check down and then noticed Shropshire, who’d broken free of his defender in the end zone. Simple pitch and catch leading to an outcome resonating up and down the Region V-5A standings and now into November, when St. James will still be playing.
“Our kids just executed to the max,” coach Tommy Norwood said of Mayday, the team’s two-minute offense. “We may have missed a play in there - a pass - but they did what they had to do. … We stole it. And we’ll enjoy it.”
The offensive fireworks of the final three minutes were everything most of the rest of the game wasn’t.
St. James was able to run for only 77 yards on 27 carries. Deneen, one of the best senior kickers in the state, drilled a 48-yarder but missed a chip shot earlier in the game and saw another short attempt blocked.
Socastee’s defense came up huge in those three red-zone possessions, not allowing St. James to pull away or even ever open up a two-score lead. But the Braves had plenty of their own ugly to account for, too. Socastee had 95 yards of penalties in the first half alone and chased that issue with two second-half fumbles and two key dropped passes.
There were clearly reasons the Braves fell to 0-2 in region play and will almost assuredly have to beat Conway next week to remain alive for a playoff berth.
“You’ve got to make plays when you have opportunities, and we didn’t do a good job of that all night long,” Socastee coach Ben Hampton said. “We come out here and put together a methodical six-minute drive to open the game and then, broken record, shoot ourselves in the foot time and time again. … Until we take pride in that as a team and start getting rid of the unforced errors and little mistakes, we’re [going to struggle].”
The mood on the other side of the field couldn’t have been any different.
Not after the Schwalm-Shropshire touchdown reception.
Or what it meant for an oft-downtrodden program.
“It’s not only for our football team - it’s our community, our school, our families,” Schwalm said. “This is amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.