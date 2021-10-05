Back in July, Tommy Norwood offered a realistic viewpoint for St. James’ 2021 season, and what would deem it a successful year.
He wasn’t talking about state championships, or even a Region VI-5A title. No, he spoke in terms of a .500 year, and at least sniffing the playoffs.
It’s starting to smell good.
The Sharks, after beating Conway last Friday, would need to lose out on a potential three-way tie breaker to get left out of the playoffs. And if Norwood’s team takes down rival Socastee this week, St. James only has postseason positioning to worry about in the final two games of the region slate.
How did the Sharks get here? As Norwood said, some tunnel vision may have helped.
“We’ve been hit so many times with Covid, we’re just trying to get our players on the field,” he said, referring to losing three of his first five games due to cancellations. We just kind of got blinders on. Last Friday was as close to having everybody. We were missing one running back, but we basically had everybody. We’ve played a mismatched offensive line all year.”
That victory over Conway was a crucial first step toward making the playoffs, if for no other reason than most reasonable and historical expectations say that Sumter and Carolina Forest are likely going to earn two of the region’s four playoff berths, while some combination of St. James, Conway and Socastee will split the other two.
The Sharks’ first region win could be enough to get in (if Conway loses its remaining region games), and a win over Socastee this week would clinch a top-three spot for St. James.
The five-team Region VI-5A receives four automatic berths to the playoffs this fall. The first- and second-place teams will host opening-round games, while the third- and fourth-place squads will hit the road.
St. James (3-1 overall, 1-0 region) has put itself in both the home and away conversations. And to think, this was a program that finished last in the region a year ago and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015. Norwood and Co. were on the verge of an at-large bid in 2019 after going 5-5, but that was as close as they’ve been during Norwood’s tenure.
“That’s very important,” he said. “When I became the head coach here, I told everybody I wanted to build a foundation so that the next person, whenever that may be, wouldn’t be starting from scratch.”
In order to get one of those coveted home playoff games, St. James would need two wins in its final three games (at Socastee, at Sumter, vs. Carolina Forest). Norwood is attempting to fill out one more non-region game on Oct. 15, although that game would not factor into the playoff discussion.
The Sharks’ one loss, an as-of-yet non-region game against Sumter, will retroactively become a region game only if one or both teams can’t play the rematch on Oct. 22. That means St. James’ destiny is certainly in its own hands.
“We haven’t talked about as a team that we’re in the playoffs,” Norwood said. “We just want to get better each week. I’m sure that if we know we keep having success, we know we’ll be there.
“I know that will be huge.”
PLAYOFF TICKETS PUNCHED LEFT AND RIGHT
With the S.C. High School League’s brackets going back to 32-team fields, the Sharks aren’t the only team on the cusp or having already locked up a trip to the postseason.
Loris, a winner over Georgetown and Waccamaw, has already earned a top-three finish in Region VII-3A, meaning the Lions are also playoff bound.
In Class 4A, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have done enough to qualify. Myrtle Beach already has two region victories and is a sure-fire bet to finish in the top four. And even if the Chiefs fell flat in the last month of the regular season and didn’t earn an automatic berth, they’d have more than enough credit to earn one of the state’s at-large berths. But with five teams from that seven-team region getting automatic berths, it’s hard to imagine either of them finishing behind Wilson and Darlington.
In Class 3A, Aynor is heavily favored to beat Georgetown this week. A win in that game would push the Blue Jackets to 2-1 in region play and secure their bid.
In Class A, Green Sea Floyds is likely already in, and a victory over Timmonsville on Friday would give the Trojans a guaranteed berth.
As it stands with the region schedules laid out like they are in the final four weeks of the regular season, at least one Grand Strand team will likely qualify every Friday night. It appears that eight of the nine teams will make it — with only one of the Grand Strand’s Class 5A teams getting left out.
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
After a late pick-up for Loris, all nine Horry County programs are slated to be in action this week. The Lions will play first-year program Lucy Beckham, a team from Mount Pleasant that was given a late waiver to begin varsity play this fall.
Lucy Beckham at Loris (Thursday)
Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds*
Georgetown at Aynor*
Hartsville at Myrtle Beach*
Darlington at North Myrtle Beach*
St. James at Socastee*
Carolina Forest at Conway*
*-denotes region game
