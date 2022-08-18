Madison Franey is constantly preparing for the moment.
Aware of what it would mean for her, her coaches, her family, even her teammates.
The St. James sophomore kicker, then, also understands that this year is all teaching her how to be ready, when she is asked to run out in pads that she’s not quite used to yet and attempt a point-after try or a field goal or maybe “just” line up for a kickoff - the progression of her idol.
“It would mean the world to me,” said Franey, a St. James sophomore who started every game for the varsity girls soccer team last spring as a freshman before coming out for football in May. “When I look up to Sarah Fuller, I feel like she’s so cool because she did that, being the first girl to score points [in a Power 5 game]. If I could do that, maybe I could inspire even more girls to follow their dreams, to be the next girl to do that.”
Franey understands what she’s doing is bigger than one kick.
Like Fuller, who played in late-season games for Vanderbilt in 2020 — debuting with a kickoff against Missouri before knocking in a couple PATs the next week against Tennessee — Franey’s decision to play football was about her own ambitions, sure, but also about need.
The Sharks are staring at a lack of specialists after this season, and Class 5A football teams without developed kickers or punters face significant problems. On that front, Franey is way ahead of the game.
When she walked out to the field for her very first official practice with St. James on May 1, she already had loads of athletic ability and a huge leg, one crafted by a decade of soccer, much of it the highly competitive variety.
She also had a Sharks assistant who knows a thing or two about high-level kickers and an accepting group of new teammates who acclimated quickly to the minor tweaks in dressing room needs and decorum.
What may have ultimately set the tone, what gave head coach Tommy Norwood his first female player in 36 years to stick out more than one or two spring practices, was the in-house example of success who took Franey in and tried to teach her everything he’s picked up along the way.
THE MENTOR
Within a few games of the 2021 football season, Daniel Deneen had shown that he was capable of being a multi-faceted specialist who could turn heads in a position that is normally an afterthought for high school football fans.
Although Tyler Woodruff handled most of the field goal and PAT duties, Deneen was proficient in all three phases when asked. He knocked in both field goal attempts, was averaging better than 52 yards per kickoff, putting a third of them into the end zone, and pinned opponents inside their own 20 on nine of his 32 punts.
Deneen had proved to himself that he was ready to take the next step.
“I was seeing all these other guys my age and all this competition ahead of me. I’m seeing them get offers and getting to go play at the next level,” Deneen said. “I’m like ‘I’m just about there. Let’s put my head down and get working.’”
With some direction from assistant coach Jay Campbell, who kicked at Auburn and Lenoir-Rhyne in the 1980s before getting into some on-again, off-again coaching, Deneen hit the weight room and the camp circuit hard during the offseason.
It culminated in July, when during the esteemed Kohl’s Kicking Camp he earned a five-star ranking as a kicker (ranked by the organization as the 26th best kicker nationally) and a 4.5-star rating in punting (29th nationally). A few days before the beginning of official practices, he also picked up his first college offer, from Presbyterian.
No one would have blamed him for being so locked in that he missed what was happening around him. Or how he could help.
Instead, from Day 1 of spring ball, right on through the summer, into scrimmages and now the start of the regular season, Deneen has been counseling Franey.
They break down technique and the importance of leg speed, ball striking and angling. Deneen, with his own soccer background, connected many of the dots for Franey
“Daniel has realized — and it’s not anything I told him to do — that he has great ability and learned special techniques,” Campbell said. “Now, he’s sharing it with the new kid coming up. I think it’s his nature. He wants other people to succeed.”
Said Franey: “To be able to keep going with his dreams of playing in college and at the same time helping me, that makes him a great person.”
To Campbell, the fluidity of the entire situation was natural. Campbell, for instance, got plenty of help during his playing career from Scott Norwood (who played for the USFL Birmingham Stallions while Campbell was in high school there) and Al Del Greco (who preceded Campbell at Auburn).
Now in his fourth year at St. James, Campbell believes in what mentoring can do for up-and-coming specialists.
The fact that Deneen took it upon himself was about character.
He refers to Franey as his little sister. And he sees a big future in this game if she wants it.
“Oh, she has the leg power,” Deneen said. “If she is dedicated to sticking it out for the next two years, she could do really well. She could potentially play at the next level. I believe that could be her.”
Seeing what he’s done to open that door for himself, he’s a good frame of reference.
THE PROTEGE
Kate Jacobs sort of shrugged when Tommy Norwood told her Franey was coming out for football.
“If I have a long ball I need placed in a specific spot, she’s the player I go to,” said Jacobs, the Sharks’ soccer coach. “She’s an athlete. If she puts her mind to anything, she’s going to be great at it.”
Franey’s history of tackling any task at hand — academically or athletically — nullified much of the surprise factor for those who know her best. After all, this was a kid who in sixth grade taught herself in an afternoon to do a standing backflip off flat ground, was one of two freshmen to start the entire season for Jacobs’ varsity squad last spring and finished her first year of high school with a 4.76 weight grade-point average.
Kicking a football?
Just another wheelhouse.
Case in point: During her first junior varsity scrimmage last week at Conway, she not only made her two attempts — a 31-yarder and a 36-yarder — she drilled them both, putting them over the fence separating the Tigers’ practice field from the parking lot.
“She’s only going to get better,” Norwood said. “Who knows how much stronger she’s going to get. Who knows how much taller she’s going to get. It’s going to become a habit. She’s already gotten better here in the summer.”
Those two kicks at Conway, however, lit another fire, too.
“It helps my confidence a lot,” Franey said. “It makes me feel really good about myself. It tells me to keep going and get better.”
Her own improvement in the last four months came despite missing some time over the summer with a foot injury she suffered in soccer.
Although Franey’s parents aren’t thrilled with the idea of her punting due to the increased potential for contact, Campbell contends that her abilities there are ahead of schedule for most players who’ve been doing this for four months, too.
When it comes to kicking field goals or extra points, he’s already extremely high on her skill set. She’s begun to develop the leg speed necessary to get the ball where it needs to be - a trait that’s much more important to the position than sheer size.
“I love soccer players,” Campbell said. “It’s a natural progression from the round ball to the oblong ball. Where your foot strikes a soccer ball is the same place you strike a football. It’s all about finding the sweet spot.”
St. James’s varsity and junior varsity kickers have both started to find theirs.
THE FUTURE
On Friday, Deneen and his varsity teammates will head to Waccamaw for their season opener.
It will be the next chance for the senior to show how far he’s come. Norwood counts on Deneen as a reliable and vital weapon for a team that has set its sights on making the Class 5A playoffs for the first time.
Next Thursday at Philip Simmons, Franey and the rest of the junior varsity team will launch their season — with an obvious storyline that will surely catch on in the coming weeks. The state of South Carolina has had a small number of female kickers, recently at Dillon and Liberty and White Knoll, among others, before and since Fuller made national waves at Vanderbilt.
Especially if Franey does what’s expected of her, it’s only the beginning of a journey that’s all of four months in the making.
Norwood can’t help but look at the big picture, both past and future.
“I’m sure she was as nervous as nervous could be,” Norwood said of that first practice in May. “But she came out and kicked it well. … Right now, it will fall on her shoulders next season.”
If that comes to fruition, it will mean she’s navigating football and soccer, the latter at the high school and club levels. The demands of each often intersect. Norwood is certainly on board.
He’s altered the special teams portion of practices to allow Franey to get early work in so she can leave for soccer when necessary.
As far as Deneen goes, 2022 is the next step toward more college opportunities. Campbell believes those will come as Deneen dials in even more on his abilities as a kicker and punter.
The assistant knows all it takes is the right school noticing the Sharks senior can do both and pull the trigger.
After all, the entire Sharks program has seen him take on something else in the midst of his own rise.
He wasn’t just reaching for his own dream. He started to help Franey go after hers.
“What I love about Daniel is he’s evolved,” Campbell said. “I’ve given him special instructions. I hold my guys accountable and make them set goals.
“And, my girls now, too.”
