ABOUT THE SHARKS

Head coach: Tommy Norwood

Record: 12-21 in 4 seasons at St. James and 234-159 overall

Last year: 3-4, tied for third place in Region VI-5A, missed state playoffs

Returning starters: 6 offense, 7 defense

Players to watch: RB/LB Markey Faulkner, LT/LB Grayson Gollie, LB Issiah Brown, K/P Daniel Deneen, WR Ben Sandt, DB/RB Ja’Saan Faulkner

Breakout candidate: After moving into the area last year, QB Connor Schwalm couldn’t quite crack the starting lineup as a sophomore. But the team has already started to be built around his arm and strong running abilities. Norwood will have two years with him behind center.

Keys to success: For the 19th consecutive year of St. James football, the offensive line will be deemed undersized and need to find a way to navigate opposing front sevens. A rotational approach could be the answer to giving this offense a much-needed boost.