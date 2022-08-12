Whether the wall is seemingly growing and more difficult to scale, or the monkey on their backs is getting a little heavier, St. James football players are well aware of the cliches.
And the stigmas.
The Sharks haven’t made the playoffs since 2015. Before that it was 2010. Before that, 2006.
That’s the list - every time the school has qualified for the postseason since launching varsity ball in 2004.
That’s not to say the current crop of players hasn’t had chances, nor have they forgotten what missing it yet again felt like.
“We just got so close last year,” senior receiver Ben Sandt said, referring to a tie-breaker scenario that cost St. James a postseason berth. “We all want it so much more. We don’t want to finish our senior season [like that]. We want to set an example that it’s possible and we can make it a normal thing.”
Last fall, Norwood’s team entered the regular-season finale against Carolina Forest knowing a win would leave it in second place in the Region VI-5A standings and sending it not only to the playoffs, but hosting a first-round game. Instead, the Sharks fell 35-21, dropped into a three-way tie for third place with Conway and Socastee and saw their season come to an end courtesy of a total-points tiebreaker.
In 2019, Norwood’s second year, St. James narrowly missed an at-large berth despite finishing the regular season 5-5 - the team’s best season since 2015.
While Sandt and other players have said the frustration can mount, Norwood toes the line a bit more.
“I think you can make as big a picture out of it as you want. We don’t talk about it,” Norwood said. “We talk about improving. Now, can you say ‘it’s a matter of time?’ Yes. Do they know it’s been forever? Oh, yes. I’m sure they do.”
What the Sharks are also probably coming to grips with is that this is a group that has some pockets of talent that could do some damage. Linebackers Markey Faulkner, Issiah Brown and Grayson Gollie will be a collection of tackling talent that might rival the best in the region. Defensive back Ja’Saan Faulkner and lineman Cam Thomas also allow Norwood’s defensive plans to take better shape.
Offensively, incoming starting quarterback Connor Schwalm already has the look of a signal caller who could not only direct traffic, but alter it. Sandt and Gollie (who will also start at left tackle) can help lead the way, while tailbacks Kiondre Haynes and Markey Faulkner can chew through some yards here and there.
Will it be enough to punch the Sharks’ first postseason ticket as a member of the state’s largest classification?
Norwood might not mention it to his players. But he’s still set it as the goal. It would mean something. And it could start something.
“Our ultimate goal is to get to the playoffs,” Norwood said. “Everything we do is based on improving. That’s just something we need to attain to say that we’ve done.”
