PAWLEYS ISLAND | Connor Schwalm had three passes that went for more than 35 yards.
He took off on a couple of designed runs. He ran the option.
And he even slung a few side-arm passes, including one that found a receiver stretching out on the side of an end zone for a touchdown.
Schwalm, the new St. James quarterback, put up one of the more impressive debut starting performances in program history and led the Sharks to a 38-6 season-opening victory on the road at Waccamaw Saturday night. All it took was the mention of the signal caller during postgame to elicit a smile from coach Tommy Norwood.
“The day of the quarterback being a statue is over,” Norwood said. “He can make plays with his legs. Because he can make plays with his legs, he can make plays with his arm.
“We just wanted to see how good Connor really was.”
If first impressions count for anything, well, the next two seasons could be something altogether different for a football program that has often struggled to remain relevant into November.
Against the Warriors, Schwalm threw for 100 yards and a touchdown in each half, finishing with 243 yards on 15-of-18 passing. He also rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and finished with a team-high 28 yards rushing amid a whole bunch of Sharks getting carries.
At times he shifted around defenders, while other times he tried to go through them.
The biggest change, though, was what happened around him.
St. James’ other offensive players appeared to feed off the energy coming from the quarterback spot.
Receiver Ben Sandt (four receptions, 77 yards) had one of his best individual games after leading the team in reception yards a year ago. Fellow receivers Jace Shropshire and Baylor Shropshire made the appropriate moves to shed defenders and get open on short touchdown receptions.
And Markey Faulkner, who looks like he’s going to get every shot to be the team’s No. 1 rushing option, punched in a pair of first-half touchdowns against a Waccamaw defense that was clearly doing everything possible to stop the run.
The team’s most lopsided victory since beating Socastee by 47 points on November 1, 2019 felt nothing like last year’s season-opening victory against Loris, when the Sharks needed a late touchdown to pick up a 10-0 win. No one on the St. James roster was exactly riding high then.
No, this performance was, St. James believes, just the beginning.
“We made so many mistakes tonight, so many small errors,” Schwalm said. “We’re definitely going to correct them. … Coach Norwood preaches not peaking right now. You can’t peak after [the first] game. We’re not going to do that. We’re going to keep getting better.”
Under Norwood, the St. James defense has been the team’s biggest strength. The coach, originally the school’s defensive coordinator before taking over the top job, saw that again versus Waccamaw. Had it not been for gifting the Warriors some great field position by fumbling the opening kickoff, the Sharks might have pitched a shutout.
The offense’s rise, then, lends itself to the idea that this is a much more complete team. That will be key in the weeks to follow. After all, St. James has started hot before, rattling off some solid victories to begin a season. Like last season, however, the Sharks fell off more often than not.
Bucking that trend, being ready for region play at the end of September would mean proof of growth has to come almost exclusively away from home. Due to delays in the school’s artificial turf project, the program had no choice but to flip home sites for its first two games - Saturday’s against Waccamaw and next week’s contest, now at Philip Simmons. Those will be chased by previously scheduled road games at Myrtle Beach, Lake City and Ashley Ridge before the team is able to formally unveil its new digs at the varsity level on Sept. 23 against Stratford.
None of those will count toward the Sharks’s playoff hopes, but any momentum and consistency built up in that time could be big indications of what happens come October during the bulk of region play.
“We already got one out of the way,” Schwalm said. “It turned out victorious. We’re going to do that next week. It’s going to be tough not playing in front of the home crowd until [Stratford], but when we get there, we’ll be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.