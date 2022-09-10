LAKE CITY | St. James’ win over Lake City Friday ended on fourth down.
It was a fitting conclusion.
Twice in the fourth quarter, the Sharks' defense denied the Panthers at that critical juncture, while St. James' offense came up with a big play in its fourth-down moment.
“That was the difference in the game,” St. James coach Tommy Norwood said after the 20-13 victory boosted his team’s record to 3-1. “We bent a whole lot, and then there were some times that we just didn’t break and made plays.”
St. James got off to a strong start, marching 75 yards on their opening drive and finishing it with a 14-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Connor Schwalm to senior wide receiver Ben Sandt.
Lake City would answer with just under a minute left in the first quarter with a 48-yard touchdown pass from KenJae Burgess, but St. James reclaimed the lead midway through the second quarter when senior running back Markey Faulkner broke free for a 23-yard scoring scamper.
Lake City responded late in the second quarter, getting a 6-yard touchdown run from Isaiah Wilson. However, the Sharks blocked the PAT to preserve their lead at 14-13.
The third quarter was scoreless, in large part because the Sharks forced the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs when they stopped Wilson on a fourth-and-1 at the St. James 22.
“Our defense really stepped up tonight,” Sandt said. “They started off letting a couple passes go, but they got it back together and they just pretty much stopped them for the rest of the game. Bunch of huge stops on defense on fourth down. We couldn’t have won that game without it.”
Early in the fourth quarter, the St. James offense began showing life, driving deep into Panther territory. But the drive slowed close to the end zone, and the Sharks were forced to make their own fourth-down decision from the Lake City 3 yard line.
That’s when Schwalm dashed to his left and dove into the end zone. The extra point attempt was off the mark, but the Sharks still had a seven-point lead.
“Connor does a little bit of everything for us,” Norwood said. “Even there at the end, we put the ball in his hand to see what he could do with it.”
After the offense punched in the touchdown, it was the St. James defense’s turn to shine again on fourth down.
Facing a fourth-and-7 at the St. James 20, Lake City couldn’t convert and turned the ball over on downs. They would get another drive late in the quarter, but the result was the same. A fourth-and-10 ended in an incomplete pass with 2:07 left in the game.
It looked as though St. James might be forced to punt one last time, but on third down Schwalm kept the ball, ran to his left and stayed in bounds when he hit the ground. The clock ran out and the Sharks never had to take the final fourth down snap.
Despite the victory, the game was marred by penalties and there were times when the Sharks just couldn’t capitalize on opportunities.
“It’s probably not going to go down as one of the prettiest wins we’ve ever had,” Norwood said.
He’s right. But it’s still a victory, and those have historically been hard to come by at St. James.
The team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015, and the program only has three playoff appearances since the school first fielded a varsity team in 2004 (they also made the postseason in 2006 and 2010).
Players and coaches insist that this squad has higher expectations than past teams.
“The kids think they’ve got a chance to win now,” Norwood said. “That’s the biggest thing that they’ve done.”
Sandt agreed.
“Before the season, we talked about this,” he said. “It’s a whole different team. We play completely different. We’re playing to win, not to just not lose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.