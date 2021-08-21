Anyone who was at St. James Saturday night for the Sharks’ season opener felt much the same way Tommy Norwood did.
Yes, the team pulled off the victory, a 10-0 win over the Lions. And, yes, the fourth-year coach saw his defense pitch the first shutout of his tenure and the first for the program since beating a then-hapless North Myrtle Beach squad in 2011.
But the resounding feeling around the stadium and outside the locker room wasn’t that of a team that just picked up a rare season-opening win.
“We were lucky in some ways," Norwood said. "In others, we should have taken advantage of the turnovers with good field position. We didn’t do that. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot. … We just made a lot of mistakes that maybe we wouldn't have made if we scrimmaged. First-game jitters, first-game mistakes, we’ve got to get out of that.”
St. James, playing a game in its first available day after coming out of a COVID-19 quarantine, certainly looked like an under-seasoned team throughout on offense. The Sharks put up 132 yards of total offense, with roughly one-seventh of it coming on one 21-yard run from tailback Patrick Gallagher in the fourth quarter.
They eventually got into the end zone when quarterback Joey McMenamin connected with Blake Tanner with 90 seconds remaining in regulation. It was enough to ice a game that previously only saw any scoring courtesy of Tyler Woodruff’s 44-yard field goal in the closing minutes of the third quarter.
The end result masked what is going to be a much bigger issue for St. James starting next week, when eight of its last nine opponents are fellow Class 5A foes. Thanks to some decent pressure from Loris coupled with a wholly replenished offensive line from St. James, the Sharks were constantly losing yardage on first down.
In total, they snapped the ball needing more than 10 yards for a first down 18 times on Saturday.
“We’ve got to get so much better on the offensive line in a short period of time,” Norwood said. “There were times last year when we played with five seniors, so we had to replace a lot of starters without any scrimmages. And that showed tonight. They just don’t have any experience.”
As bad as it was for St. James, it was worse for Loris.
The Lions lowlights included four turnovers - three fumbles and an interception - eight first downs, including only two in the second half (when the game was already in hand), and a grand total of just 113 yards of offense.
Much like the Sharks, this was a team that showed it spent a considerable chunk of the preseason in quarantine.
“It’s been six quarters, and we haven’t got the ball in the end zone yet,” said second-year coach Greg Mance, referring to Saturday and his team’s 24 minutes of action in the CNB Kickoff Classic. “I knew we’d struggle offensively. Coming into this season, we’ve got three returning starters coming back. We’ve got new receivers. We’ve got a new quarterback. We’ve got three new guys up front. We knew it was going to be a struggle early. But we knew the defense was going to be good. We thought they could hold us up. We thought we’d be better than this.”
It won’t get any easier for Loris next week, either. The Lions will return home for their annual rivalry game against North Myrtle Beach, the Class 4A state runner up who has considerably more pieces in place than St. James did.
Meanwhile, the Sharks will head to Conway to kick off the first swing through the double round robin of Region VI-5A opponents. Norwood said he believes Conway will be much improved, and it’s up to St. James to prove it can be, too.
He certainly has some areas of concern.
“God, our receivers dropped 100 passes,” Norwood said. “Usually they’re pretty good. Our running backs are better, but they didn’t have a chance. You can’t run when you’ve got five guys in the backfield. We’ve just got to come back to work on Monday and get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.