FLORENCE | If the first four games of the year didn’t prove that this is a much different South Florence football team, Friday night’s 23-17 victory over North Myrtle Beach certainly made that clear.
In a crucial Region 6-4A matchup, the Bruins had barely even been on the field when adversity struck in a big way as standout junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers was injured on the second drive.
He was back on the sideline in the second quarter, but with his non-throwing arm in a sling. That meant sophomore Quincy Rhodes had to take the reins — possibly for the foreseeable future.
A moment that might have doomed the Bruins instead showed their resiliency as Rhodes accounted for three touchdowns and the SFHS defense bowed up in a big way en route to turning aside the Chiefs.
South will now travel to Darlington after improving to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in region play while NMBHS drops to 2-2 and 0-2 in region play. The Chiefs host Wilson next Friday.
“It shows how much we’ve grown,” South coach Drew Marlowe said. “Last year…when our quarterback went down, we would have crumbled. To see the leader of your program go down like that…we were all (shaken) a little bit. That hurts your heart.
“But they got over it quick and everybody made plays tonight when we had to have them.”
Especially on defense. The Chiefs drove inside the SFHS 30-yard line five times during the game, but managed just 10 points — including seven in the final 40 seconds. NMB quarterback Cam Freeman was sacked four times and South forced three turnovers on downs deep inside its own territory.
“They bowed up when we had to have them and made the plays we had to have at critical moments of the game,” Marlowe said. “That’s how you win big games like this and that was huge for us.”
SFHS also got a huge game from Rhodes, who wound up leading with his legs and his arm. He scored two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter as the Bruins built a 17-3 lead at the half and then found Noah Moore from 4 yards out to give South a 23-3 lead late in the third quarter.
He wound up 13 of 19 for 124 yards — most of which went to Evin Singletary who finished with a team-high eight catches for 88 yards.
“When you lose your starting quarterback, a lot of things seem to go wrong,” Rhodes said after the game. “But I told them I’ve got their back if they’ve got my back — put trust in me and I’ll put trust in you and we’ll come out with the ‘W.’
“Coming in, had a little bit of rust I had to shake off because you don’t get too many reps in conference games like this, but when it was time for my number to be called, I stepped up.”
Rhodes also praised his defense, which allowed just one play over 30 yards through the first three quarters. North Myrtle Beach made things interesting with an 81-yard strike from Freeman to Trace Hall to start the fourth quarter, but South was able to keep them out of the end zone again until the last 40 seconds of the game.
“Denzel (Brown), Xavier (Barr), Jaylin (Davis) – they’re always making big plays,” Rhodes said. “They’re always working hard in practice and doing what they’ve got to do to get the job done.
“Great job by our defense.”
