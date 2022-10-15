Back in July, Mickey Wilson was assessing everything.
What Myrtle Beach had coming back.
The addition of a couple transfers.
And - maybe most importantly - the guys who’d run out of eligibility and gone off to college.
Add it all together, and the annual rite of passage led the longtime Seahawk coach to declare there might be some bumps in the road. After Friday, it was more apparent that the axels might just be damaged.
Myrtle Beach was thumped at home 56-21 by South Florence. It was its third straight region loss and fifth overall defeat this season. And while those last three losses were to high-quality opponents, it sent a message that Myrtle Beach is - for the first time in Wilson’s tenure - not among them.
“Being in this game a long time, I’ve always been taught that no matter what’s going on, you come back to work on Monday - whether you’re winning or losing,” Wilson said. “That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to come in a grind, for this season and the future.”
Myrtle Beach’s 25-21 loss to West Florence two weeks ago hurt. The 82-42 loss to Hartsville last Friday was somewhat embarrassing.
This one to the Bruins forced some new perspective.
The Seahawks are now a likely afterthought for any type of run to Columbia, and almost assuredly going to be reduced to the role of spoiler. While it was the collection of those three losses that made that true, it also opened up new territory for a Myrtle Beach team that has been at the top of the mountain but never in this type of valley.
South Florence, despite trailing 14-0 early, went on a 28-point run in a 12-minute span that began toward the end of the first quarter and then another 28-point run in the second half. The Bruins’ punch has been evident - they put up 63 points in about 29 minutes of action last week against Wilson before the game was called.
LaNorris Sellers was again the ignition switch, as he threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another 140 yards and a score. With all that production, he erased a one-of-five start to the game.
“We’re explosive, no doubt,” South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said. “We’ve just got to be patient and explosive. We’re a hard team to beat when we’re both of those things.”
That’s usually how Myrtle Beach has described itself over the years.
Instead, the cold reality is that the rebuilding job after losing four MyHorryNews.com All-County selections and a number of other influential players from the last two years was even more difficult than originally believed.
The woes in region play prove it.
Not only had Myrtle Beach never lost its first three games to open region play since Wilson took over in 2009, the Seahawks hadn’t lost more than two region games in any of those first 13 seasons and went undefeated in six different years.
Dropping games to West Florence, Hartsville and South Florence this fall also adds another first; Myrtle Beach will fail to finish in the top half of its region. Previously, none of Wilson’s teams had failed to finish worse than a tie for second.
What does that mean for the rest of the 2022 season?
The Seahawks will need to beat Wilson and North Myrtle Beach in the final two weeks of the regular season to finish fourth, and a loss to either of those teams only makes the first-round draw for the playoffs - which Myrtle Beach will likely make, courtesy of the Class 4A at-large selections - that much more difficult.
Wilson, though, is just fine dangling the postseason carrot if that’s what it takes to turn things around in the final two weeks of the regular season.
“This region is brutal. It’s like playing in the SEC,” Wilson said. “We’re young. We’re inexperienced. [Starting quarterback Tre Dunn] being out didn’t help. We’ve got to lick our wounds and get ready for next week. Our goal now is to get two wins and get into the playoffs.
“Once you get into the playoffs, everybody’s 0-0. Our goal once we get in there is to hopefully get hot and make some noise.”
