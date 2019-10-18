FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette was at his wits’ end, trying to process his team’s sluggish first half against Socastee in the Knights’ first on-campus game.
At halftime, the Knights led 7-6.
“We knew we were playing weird,” Jenerette said. “I think it was because we had an on-campus game and things were just different tonight. But I knew if we’d settle in, we’d be OK. And that’s what we did.”
West forced two third-quarter turnovers that led to touchdown drives, and the Knights won 24-6 Friday night.
After West unsuccessfully attempted an onside kick, Knights defensive back Noah McBride intercepted Braves quarterback Raymond Christian. Running back Terry McKithen took over from there, carrying the ball on all five plays and scored from the 11 to increase the Knights’ lead to 14-6. McKithen, who scored from the 10 in the first quarter, finished Friday’s game with 176 yards.
“He needed to run it. We needed to run it,” Jenerette said. “We had gotten behind in the chains, gotten bad field position. It was just one of those nights. But any time you have one of those nights and you still win, that’s pretty cool.”
Of course, McBride’s interception and McKithen’s TD set the tone for the rest of the game.
“Everybody at halftime was like, ‘What the heck’s going on?’” Jenerette said. “But when you get a pick and you’re able to pound it in and score like we did, that deflates (Socastee) and makes us think we have the opportunity to score some points. And we did.”
A few minutes later, West’s Semaj Johnson recovered a Socastee fumble. Then on the next play, Johnson scored on a 56-yard touchdown run to make it 21-6.
“He’s a great football player,” Jenerette said. “He’s one of my favorite guys. He does everything right. He’s ‘Yes sir, No sir.’ And he does a great job in the classroom. It’s great when good things like that happen to really good people.”
In the fourth quarter, after a fourth-down pass from Braves quarterback Raymond Christian to Lake Jones was dropped, the Knights started at their own 24 to set up Steven Snell’s 28-yard field goal that accounted for the game’s final score.
Socastee looked most in sync in its final possession before halftime when Christian connected with Zahir Goodman on a 33-yard touchdown pass. Socastee, however, was assessed a 5-yard penalty while lining up for the extra-point kick and then missed it.
But at game’s end, Jenerette and the rest of his Knights relished their win on an important night.
“It’s super cool,” Jenerette said after the game in front of an estimated 1,500 fans, according to West athletic director Greg Johnson. “Our fans are incredible. (Johnson) did a great job setting us up. Our administration believed in it, and we went full tilt with it. It was just a great night.”
Johnson could not agree more.
“It was great for our fans,” Johnson said. “It was great for our students. I think everybody who was here had a great time. There was a lot of positive feedback.
“And most importantly, we are thrilled to get the win.”
