Arber Lekani won the unspoken foot race among his teammates onto the field just before kickoff.
He and the rest of the Socastee defense then backed up the pregame speed with a strong on-field performance.
The Braves beat defending Class 2A lower state champion Silver Bluff 21-0 Friday to officially unveil their upgraded stadium renovations. In a game that included plenty of pre-game pomp, a fast start and a relative dud of a third quarter, that goose egg remained.
“It shows the strength we’ve got. It shows the guys we’ve got,” Lekani said of the team’s first defensive shutout since November of 2020. “It shows that we’ve got the chemistry and when we’re all working together and have the same mind, we’re unstoppable.”
That much will be put to the test in the coming weeks after the team’s starting quarterback, Rocco Wojcik, suffered an apparent collarbone injury in the third quarter. The Braves junior, after lighting up the Bulldogs for three first-half touchdown passes and 180 combined passing and rushing yards, was leveled by Silver Bluff edge rusher Jordan Boyd with 8:25 remaining in the third quarter.
Boyd, who had been in the Socastee backfield much of the night, fielded a clean hit on the play. Wojcik stayed down on the stadium’s new artificial turf for several minutes before being helped to his feet and off the field.
It ended his night - one that certainly started off with a bang.
Less than one minute into the game, Wojcik connected with Quadir Scott on a short pass. Scott did the rest, weaving through traffic and breaking tackles en route to a 64-yard score. About three minutes later, Wojcik then hit a wide-open Steven Greene behind the defense for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Wojcik capped off the second quarter with a 14-yarder to Josh Brown.
After the injury, though, head coach Ben Hampton wasn’t interested in much else besides burning off the clock and getting back to the locker room.
Scott, who has taken about 40% of the Braves’ first-team reps at quarterback since May and was under consideration for the starting spot until recent weeks, was inserted to replace Wojcik. Scott was only asked to throw the ball six times.
“Quadir’s a great athlete. He can do a lot of things that are tailored to how he runs the game,” Hampton said. “We have confidence in him back there. We bounced back and forth through all our scrimmages and the jamboree. … It’s about a few little tweaks - going from a right-handed quarterback to a left-handed quarterback.”
Wojcik’s injury took some of the luster off a night in which the pre-game pomp included current and former Braves officials joined on the field by members of the Horry County Schools board and Superintendent Richard Maxey for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Socastee was among four schools in the district chosen to receive artificial turf during the offseason, joining Carolina Forest, St. James and Loris. (The remaining schools will follow in the next two years.)
The 48 minutes that followed earned the Braves their first 2-0 start to the season since 2017. Considering two Socastee squads since then have failed to win two games in an entire year, the stadium debut had to have been considered a success.
To celebrate for a few moments, at least.
“It’s a great start,” Hampton said. “But we go to West Florence next week, then Myrtle Beach, then Dillon and Sumter to start region play.”
Hampton’s message was clear. His defense will have to keep improving.
“We’ve got each other’s back,” Lekani said. “Our defensive linemen, we probably switched out every other drive. We’re switching them out, switching them out, switching them out. We’re probably doing as good a job every time, if not better.”
