MT. PLEASANT | Socastee desperately needed another win to boost its case for an at-large playoff berth.
That wasn’t what the Braves got Friday night.
Wando doinked in a field goal in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter and Socastee’s offense couldn’t rally as the Warriors won 10-7 in the regular season finale for both teams.
“Nobody wants to go out like that,” Socastee coach Ben Hampton said. “We still don’t know. I mean, we don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring. … We thought this one would solidify it.”
The loss leaves the Braves with a 2-8 record. After going winless in region play, Socastee’s best hope for reaching the postseason was posting a convincing win over another non-region opponent.
But the Braves struggled to find any momentum offensively, made costly turnovers and got hit with untimely penalties.
“Just seemed like we couldn’t get going,” Hampton said. “We couldn’t get out of the gates tonight.”
Late in the first quarter, Wando found itself in prime field position when Socastee quarterback Quadir Scott was picked off, giving the Warriors the ball at the Braves’ 20.
On the next play, Wando running back AJ Gathers rumbled into the end zone to give Wando a 7-0 lead at the 4:29 mark.
Socastee tied the game late in the second quarter when Scott hit Rocco Wojcik with a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Yet throughout the game, the Braves couldn’t generate consistent offense. Even when they showed promise, disaster seemed to strike.
They fumbled the ball away inside the Wando 5. On a sack that would have forced fourth down, they were flagged.
With just under 10 minutes left in the game, Scott hurled the ball as he was being sacked. That pass was intercepted and returned to the Socastee 25.
From there, the Warriors handed the ball to Gathers, whose three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust approach drove all the way to the Socastee 1.
However, the Braves defense kept him out of the end zone and forced fourth down. Wando went for the field goal, and the chip shot bounced off the upright but still dropped through to give them the lead.
Socastee had two chances in the final five minutes to tie or win. The first drive resulted in a turnover on downs and the final one ended in another interception.
“We didn’t do a good job moving the ball in the second half,” Hampton said. “We turned the ball over late down here. [That’s] something you can’t do there.”
As Hampton noted, the decision on the playoffs isn’t final. But there’s no doubt that Friday’s loss hurt.
“It is what it is,” Hampton said. “The game of football, it’s a game of ups and downs, and unfortunately … they were able to muster a field goal off the upright. If that don’t go in, we’re still playing. And I hate it for these kids. Man, the kids worked hard. They put their heart and soul into it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.