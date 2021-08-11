This story is part of the MyHorryNews 2021 high school football preview. The print edition will appear in the Myrtle Beach Herald, Horry Independent, Carolina Forest Chronicle, Loris Scene and North Strand News.
Last year was about keeping everything vanilla.
Socastee, under a new head coach in Ben Hampton and with next to no time to adjust for the season, trimmed down a playbook to the basics. It was supposed to let the Braves get their feet wet.
Even with a scaled-back approach, Hampton’s club went out and put together the program’s first winning season since 2014.
“Our initial take on it was we were basically in spring ball but we were in the regular season,” Hampton said, pointing out the lack of practice time between his hiring in February of 2020 and the team’s first game. “We had two and a half weeks to install a new offense and defense. Even guys with 200 plays in their playbook, they develop a niche and stick with their bread and butter. We never really found that.”
Hampton went as far as to say that his offense never established itself as one focused more on the pass or the run — even though it had about 50% more running plays throughout its six games.
Still, a 4-2 mark in the pandemic-shortened season was an acceptable first step for all involved. Naturally, the Braves are eager to see what’s next.
With a full offseason that included plenty of time in the weight room, a full complement of spring practices and then the summer conditioning and 7-on-7 slate, Socastee has some of those pieces in place to craft its identity.
On top of quarterbacks Rocco Wojcik and Jake Marlow — who split time at the position — three starters (Bryce Holmes, Nick Dagostino and Ryan Repik) will be back on the line, as well as a trio of receivers in Wesley Eason, Javon Cola and Raymond Christian.
That collection of players and others who saw playing time last fall now know what to expect.
“We look more focused. It’s really about getting guys motivated,” Eason said. “We’ve gotten used to [Hampton]. We know the playbook better. ... We didn’t throw it much because we were in the feeling out process, learn- ing the plays. But we’ve definitely got some weapons.”
The same can be said about a Braves’ defense that gave up a respectable 16.3 points per game last year.
Corner Jake Rogers and safety Israel Lewis are back, as is linebacker John Henry Douglas and linemen Austin Kuykendoll and Bryce Holmes.
There will be some holes to fill, but the 5A high school’s participation numbers are still trending the right way, too.
The biggest hang-up early in the year may be beastly non-region games against Myrtle Beach and Dillon. However, a trio of non-region games against Aynor, Georgetown and Loris — the Braves face Waccamaw in the regular-season finale — could elevate this team’s confidence further heading into Region VI-5A play.
Do in those four games at least as well as it did a year ago, and Socastee will be playoff bound.
“Our kids have been killing it in the weight room. They have the mindset of being successful,” Hampton said. “There are some things that could happen early on that could tilt that one way or the other this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.