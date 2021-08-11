ABOUT THE BRAVES

Head coach: Ben Hampton

Record: 4-2 in one season at Socastee and 46-23 overall

Last year: 4-2, 3rd place in Region VI-5A, missed state playoffs

Returning starters: Seven offense, five defense

Players to watch: QB Rocco Wojcik, WR Raymond Christian, WR Javon Cola, LB John Henry Douglas, SS Israel Lewis, DL Austin Kuykendoll

Breakout candidate: Wesley Eason is going to get snaps both at receiver and in the backfield, something that will promote him up the Braves’ food chain. Eason has the size and speed to develop into a scoring threat.

Keys to success: Socastee’s biggest problem on offense last year was itself. The Braves had 12 turnovers, an average of two per game, and clearing that hurdle could dictate how far this team can go.