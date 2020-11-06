Socastee used a late offensive push and stifling defense to secure a 29-12 win over Georgetown Friday night.
The Braves' victory came after weeks of no practice because the team had to quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test.
"We came back on Wednesday and practice Wednesday and Thursday, trying to keep things business as usual," Braves coach Ben Hampton said. "They came back and rejuvenated the same way when we came back in July. We were fired up and ready to go."
While Georgetown held the ball for nearly 75% of the first quarter, Socastee's defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs following a few sacks on third and fourth down.
Socastee found the end zone first early in the second quarter when Luke Bozard muscled his way in to give the Braves an 8-0 lead.
Following a punt from the Bulldogs, Socastee tight end DJ Willard busted out for 88 yards to the house to increase the Braves' advantage to 16-0 with less than six minutes to go in the first half.
Georgetown did score before the half to cut the Braves' lead to 10.
In the second half, it was the Rocco Wojcik show as the freshman quarterback guided the Braves down the field numerous times throughout the second half. Despite coming up short on their opening drive, Wojcik made up for it on the ensuing drive, tossing an absolute dime to Raymond Christian, who waltzed into the end zone after making the leaping grab, putting the Braves up 22-6 with 3:14 left in the third.
"We threw Rocco's feet into the fire against Carolina Forest," Hampton said, referencing the Braves' 41-6 loss in their last outing. "We gave him another shot tonight and he proved his worth. He's a competitor and he wants to win."
Georgetown showed signs of a comeback late in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 10 with less than nine minutes to go in the game. The Bulldogs forced the Braves to punt, giving them plenty of time to march down the field and make it a one-possession game.
However, the Bulldogs went for the fake punt and came up short. One play later, Michael James busted out a 29-yard run for six, giving the Braves a 17-point lead with less than six minutes to go.
Trey Rockey picked off Georgetown on the next drive and sealed the 29-12 victory.
The Braves are now 3-2 on the year and will look to their "bowl game style" matchup with Loris next week.
Friday's win means the Braves will be able to finish with at least a possible .500 record — a turnaround from their one-win season last year.
"The support has been incredible," Hampton said. "There are growing pains when you're trying to change the culture, but our kids have met it head-on and accepted the challenge. Our kids are getting after it and our coaches are coaching their tails off and we're going to build on it from here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.