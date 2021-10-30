There wouldn’t be another heartbreak for the Socastee Braves Friday night like the team’s last-second loss to Carolina Forest the week before.

Running behind a big offensive line, Braves’ backs Steven Greene, Luke Bozard and Caden O’Keefe led their team to a convincing 38-17 win over the Waccamaw Warriors, spoiling Waccamaw’s homecoming and launching the Braves into the postseason as a No. 4 seed.

Next up for Socastee will be a big challenge: Dutch Fork, the winner of five consecutive state titles.

But for now, Braves head coach Ben Hampton is savoring the victory over a scrappy, never-say-die Waccamaw Warriors team that fought hard.

“We jump out early here and we stymie ourselves on a couple of drives on offense,” Hampton said immediately after the game. "We give up a couple of big plays. We made it close at halftime, 17-14, but the defense came out later and didn’t give up much in the second half. And we’re able to get behind our big offensive line and just ran the ball down the field.

“These guys, especially after the heartbreak we had last week, I’m proud of how they responded. And we’re gonna move on to next week and see what happens.”

Last week, the Braves lost the game to Carolina Forest with no time left on the clock. Hampton said misfortune happens and his team just has to find a way to go forward.

“It’s been kind of a season-long thing,” he said. “We take two steps forward and five steps back. Some things at the end of the game (at Carolina Forest) we felt didn’t go exactly right … but we got to look in the mirror and see what we have to do better and be victorious. … We came back to work Monday and the guys had a good mindset and they laid it all on the line tonight and we came away victorious.”

The overmatched Waccamaw Warriors did all they could to make it a close game Friday night, trailing only by 17-14 at halftime, but in the second half the Braves seemed determined not to let up and to instead keep their feet on the proverbial gas pedal. The team from Socastee played like they didn’t want any makings of another last second comeback by their opponent.