There wouldn’t be another heartbreak for the Socastee Braves Friday night like the team’s last-second loss to Carolina Forest the week before.
Running behind a big offensive line, Braves’ backs Steven Greene, Luke Bozard and Caden O’Keefe led their team to a convincing 38-17 win over the Waccamaw Warriors, spoiling Waccamaw’s homecoming and launching the Braves into the postseason as a No. 4 seed.
Next up for Socastee will be a big challenge: Dutch Fork, the winner of five consecutive state titles.
But for now, Braves head coach Ben Hampton is savoring the victory over a scrappy, never-say-die Waccamaw Warriors team that fought hard.
“We jump out early here and we stymie ourselves on a couple of drives on offense,” Hampton said immediately after the game. "We give up a couple of big plays. We made it close at halftime, 17-14, but the defense came out later and didn’t give up much in the second half. And we’re able to get behind our big offensive line and just ran the ball down the field.
“These guys, especially after the heartbreak we had last week, I’m proud of how they responded. And we’re gonna move on to next week and see what happens.”
Last week, the Braves lost the game to Carolina Forest with no time left on the clock. Hampton said misfortune happens and his team just has to find a way to go forward.
“It’s been kind of a season-long thing,” he said. “We take two steps forward and five steps back. Some things at the end of the game (at Carolina Forest) we felt didn’t go exactly right … but we got to look in the mirror and see what we have to do better and be victorious. … We came back to work Monday and the guys had a good mindset and they laid it all on the line tonight and we came away victorious.”
The overmatched Waccamaw Warriors did all they could to make it a close game Friday night, trailing only by 17-14 at halftime, but in the second half the Braves seemed determined not to let up and to instead keep their feet on the proverbial gas pedal. The team from Socastee played like they didn’t want any makings of another last second comeback by their opponent.
Still, at the end of the game, Warriors head coach Amondre Johnson said he couldn’t have asked for more from his players.
“The thing I love about these guys — and I say it every week — is that there’s never any quit in them,” Johnson said. “Those guys play for 48 minutes as hard as they can and that’s what I love about this team. They encourage each other. We just got to execute better.”
Johnson called the Socastee Braves a strong team “and there’s a lot of ’em. They’ve got 65 kids — twice as many as we do. It’s a bigger school. But hopefully that prepares us for a better level. We’ll play a 3A team next week. They won’t have 65 on the team.”
Scoring got underway Friday night late in the first quarter when the Braves’ John Ionnone tackled a Warriors’ back in the end zone for a safety, making it 2-0 in favor of the Braves.
A 60-yard run on a Steven Greene quarterback keeper for the Braves resulted in a touchdown. And with Greene running in for the two-point conversion, the score was Braves 10, Warriors 0 with 2:26 left in the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, Warriors quarterback Jaret Yonker completed a pass to running back Jay Simmons. Simmons zig-zagged his way around defenders, scampering 23 yards for a touchdown. That made the score Braves 10, Warriors 7.
But a few seconds later, quarterback Greene of the Braves responded with a 56-yard sprint to the end zone. That made it Braves 17, Warriors 7.
Waccamaw’s Yonker answered with a 70-yard touchdown strike to running back Stacy Wilson, tightening the score to 17-14 with 4:49 left in the second quarter.
And that’s how the score was at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, the Braves started to pull away, with versatile 185-pound running back Bozard reaching the end zone on a 15-yard dash. That stretched the score to 24-14.
Late in the third quarter, the Braves’ Caden O’Keefe ran the ball 54 yards to the 19 yard line of Waccamaw, and the Braves’ Bozard and Greene advanced the ball to the 8-yard line and 5-yard line respectively. Greene ran it in for a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter, widening the score to Braves 31, Waccamaw 14.
Another touchdown run by the Braves’ Bozard — this one from 10 yards out — made the score 38-14 with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter.
Late in the game, the Warriors’ Yonker completed a pass to Kaisaun Grate for 20 yards, advancing the ball to the 44 yard line of the Braves. Two Yonker quarterback keepers got the ball to the 22 yard line, and from there Yonker connected with Grate for a pass for a first down on the 14 yard line. But the Warriors’s drive stalled, and Waccamaw’s Jackson Forrest made good on a 30-yard field goal. That made the final score.
Socastee finishes the regular season with a 2-5 record.
