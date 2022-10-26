Ben Hampton doesn’t want to leave it up to any more chance than he already is.
But you best believe the Socastee football coach wants to be in the playoffs, even if it means a strong possibility of a first-round beatdown at one of the state’s top teams.
The Braves (2-7) will be a part of a small group of teams considered for the final spot in the Class 5A postseason when the at-large committee completes the lower state bracket. Even though Hampton’s squad finished 0-4 in Region V-5A, that committee could come calling.
And if it does, there’s no hesitation whether Socastee will accept the bid.
“We owe it to our kids,” Hampton said. “I feel like we owe it to our seniors to give them one more chance. I feel like we owe it to our young kids to get them the experience so hopefully next year if we put a better product out there and have a better finish in the region we’re prepared for what we’re going to see come playoff time. It’s mixed emotions, but we owe it to the kids. They’ve been in here since January getting ready for this, so why not give them one more opportunity?”
Beginning this year, the Class 5A lower state playoffs include multiple at-large berths in order to fill out the 16-team field. There are only 15 teams in the Class 5A lower state, so the Columbia-based Region IV is considered a hybrid region. Its second- and third-placed teams will compete in the lower state field, and it is presumed that its fifth-place team will receive one of the at-large berths, as well.
That leaves one spot for an at-large team from the three traditional lower state teams.
And this year, that will come down to Socastee, Stall and the fifth-place finisher of the Charleston-based Region VI. Currently, Stratford and Berkeley are each 1-2 and Wando is 1-3 and has completely region play. Stratford and Berkeley will face favored opponents this week, while Wando - somewhat coincidentally - will play Socastee in Mount Pleasant in a non-region game.
In many ways, Friday’s games will serve as a tie-breaker of sorts for the at-large committee.
However, the final nod will also heavily factor in those teams’ strength of schedule. For Socastee, that’s a mixed bag.
The Braves will get credit for playing a pair of currently undefeated teams in West Florence and Dillon, and while Class 2A Silver Bluff is likely going to finish in second place in its region, Socastee’s last win is still two-months back and against a team that is going to be, at best, .500 in the regular season.
Maybe the biggest thing holding Socastee back isn’t its seven losses, but that Horry County has struggled this fall. No team from the county will earn a region title for the first time since 2018, and through Week 9, those nine teams have won a combined 41.9% of their games.
It’s a far cry from what the district has done in the last five years, when it accounted for eight region champions, three state champions and two other teams who reached the state finals.
As far as Socastee is concerned, its only in-county win came against 1-8 North Myrtle Beach, and it has losses to two Horry County teams (Myrtle Beach and Conway) who will finish the regular season with a losing record.
Either way, Hampton is opening politicking his team’s case even before Friday’s game at Wando.
“Every year, Carolina Forest and Sumter are playoff contenders,” Hampton said. “We set up our non-region schedule to play Myrtle Beach, West Florence, Dillon - we played Dillon in a tight ball game … but we’ve battled week in and week out. We lost two region games by three points, one of them on a last-second score.”
MORE ON THE PLAYOFFS
In addition to Socastee, Horry County will otherwise be well-represented in the state playoffs. Friday’s winner between St. James and Carolina Forest will finish second in Region V, while the loser will finish third. Both teams will open the playoffs at home. Conway has already locked up fourth place and will begin the playoffs on the road, regardless of what happens with this week’s game at Sumter.
In Class 4A, Myrtle Beach’s win over Wilson in Week 9 put the Seahawks in solid position to earn an automatic bid. All the Seahawks need to do is beat North Myrtle Beach this Friday to make that happen. North Myrtle Beach is currently on the outside looking in at an at-large bid and likely need to beat the Seahawks to warrant consideration.
In Class 3A, both Loris and Aynor have already locked up automatic bids. The winner of this week’s game between the two of them will finish third in Region VII-3A, while the loser will finish fourth. Both teams will open the playoffs on the road.
In Class 1A, Green Sea Floyds must defeat Latta on the road this week to qualify for the postseason. A win in that game will leave the Trojans in fourth place and give them the final automatic berth from Region VI-1A.
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Green Sea Floyds (1-8, 0-3) at Latta (5-4, 1-2)
Loris (7-2, 2-2) at Aynor (5-4, 2-2)
Myrtle Beach (4-5, 1-3) at North Myrtle Beach (1-8, 0-4)
Socastee (2-7) at Wando (2-7)
Conway (4-5, 1-2) at Sumter (8-1, 3-0)
St. James (5-4, 2-1) at Carolina Forest (5-4, 2-1)
AREA REGION STANDINGS
*- Clinched playoff berth
Note: No tie-breakers have been utilized yet
REGION V-5A
1. SUM 3-0*
2. STJ 2-1*
2. CF 2-1*
4. CON 1-2*
5. SOC 0-4
This week: CON at SUM; STJ at CF
REGION VI-4A
1. SF 4-0*
1. WF 4-0*
3. HART 2-2
4. WIL 1-3
4. MB 1-3
6. NMB 0-4
This week: WF at SF; HART at WIL; MB at NMB
REGION VII-3A
1. DIL 4-0*
2. MAN 3-1*
3. LOR 2-2*
3. AYN 2-2*
5. WAC 1-3
6. GT 0-4
This week: GT at DIL; WAC at MAN; LOR at AYN
REGION VI-1A
1. LAM 4-0*
2. LV 2-1*
3. LAT 1-2
3. H-P 1-2
5. GSF 0-3
This week: H-P at LV (Thur); GSF at LAT
