On Tuesday, Socastee’s 2-0 start equated to another change for the Braves.
Coach Ben Hampton’s team was included in the "Receiving Votes" portion of the Class 5A rankings in the South Carolina Prep Football Media Poll. A reason for a parade? Not exactly.
But for Socastee, it was the first time the team had appeared in the rankings since Oct. 7, 2014. The Braves lost four of their last five games that season to finish 7-5.
Ever since, Socastee has not received a Top 10 vote — until Tuesday. Socastee, St. James and Loris are the lone 2-0 teams locally.
The Braves joined fellow Horry County programs Myrtle Beach and Aynor, which were also receiving votes in Class 4A and Class 3A, respectively. This is the second consecutive week that no Grand Strand teams were included in the Top 10 of any of the state’s five classifications.
Dutch Fork, South Pointe, Daniel, Saluda and Bamberg-Ehrhardt held the No. 1 spots, respectively, this week.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (19)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Hillcrest
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. Sumter
7. Gaffney
8. TL Hanna
9. Spartanburg
10. Summerville
Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Lexington, Mauldin, White Knoll, Socastee, Clover JL Mann
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (17)
2. Northwestern (2)
3. AC Fora
4. West Florence
5. South Florence
6. Hartsville
7. Irmo
8. Catawba Ridge
9. James Island
10. (tie) Indian Land
10. (tie) Ridge View
Others receiving votes: York, Wilson, Greenwood, Westside, Greenville, South Aiken, Pickens, West Ashley, Riverside, Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Camden (2)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Clinton
6. Gilbert
7. Seneca
8. Woodruff
9. Hanahan
10. Beaufort
Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Chapman, Union County, Belton Honea Path, Chester, Crestwood, Lower Richland, Manning, Marlboro County, Pendleton, Wren, Aynor
Class 2A
1. Saluda (6)
2. Abbeville (2)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (7)
4. Barnwell (3)
5. Fairfield Central
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Wade Hampton
8. Cheraw
9. Buford
10. Silver Bluff
Others receiving votes: Marion, Woodland, Pelion, Pageland Central, Newberry, Chesterfield, Lee Central, Landrum, Andrew Jackson, Crescent, Strom Thurmond
Class A
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (14)
2. Christ Church (1)
3. Southside Christian (3)
4. Whale Branch
5. Johnsonville
6. St. Joseph’s
7. Baptist Hill
8. Lamar
9. Lewisville (1)
10. Lake View
Others receiving votes: Latta, Calhoun County, Estill, Whitmire, Ridge Spring-Monetta
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Justin Jarrett (LowCo Sports), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone) and Pete Yanity (WSPA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.