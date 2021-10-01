Homecoming wasn’t pretty for Sumter High at Freddie Solomon Field at Memorial Stadium, but the Gamecocks were able to overcome a series of penalties and bad snaps to cling to a 23-10 win over Socastee.
Sumter and Socastee got out to an ugly offensive start on Friday. Socastee opened the game with a punt thanks to a Jabari Tiller sack for the Gamecocks. Sumter instantly responded with a high snap for a short gain, followed by a fumbled pitch, which the Braves swiftly jumped on.
The Gamecocks kept their defensive momentum, thanks to another Tiller stop in the backfield. Socastee attempted a long field goal after starting at the Gamecock 22, but Sumter was able to get the block to keep the game scoreless.
The offense started on Sumter's next drive. Sumter chipped away with short gains until Ryan McCants found Tiller for a 27-yard gain where he was finally pushed out at the four. Zyeir Gamble then took back-to-back direct snaps, punching in a 3-yard score. The PAT was blocked, but Sumter took a 6-0 lead with 3:52 to play in the quarter.
Sumter seemed to force a three-and-out on the ensuing Socastee drive, but the snap went over the head of punter and quarterback Rocco Wojcik. He recovered the fumble, but Tiller was able to force him out of bounds at the Braves' 25, giving Sumter prime field position.
The Gamecocks worked the ball down to the 12 as the first quarter came to an end, but they would be held out of the end zone, as a McCants pass to the back of the end zone was snagged by Socastee's Marvin Lewis. He took the ball out of the end zone to the Sumter 5.
That proved to be a costly mistake for the Braves, as Sumter got a safety on the first play of the ensuing drive, giving the Gamecocks an 8-0 lead.
It looked like Sumter was primed to pour it on after the safety, as Keion Brown took a pitch from the 50-yard line to the house. Unfortunately, there was laundry on the field and the touchdown was called back for a hold. Two plays later, Brown was hit while catching a pitch from McCants and the ball bounced into the hands of Socastee. Brown would be forced to the sideline for the remainder of the game.
The Sumter defense looked like it was prepared to step up after the turnover, as Tajon Roach opened the drive with a tackle for a loss. Socastee was sitting in a third-and-13 when Wojcik found Raymond Christian for a 44-yard strike down to the Sumter 25.
Socastee took a few steps back after the big play, as the first down snap hit Trae Grant and he motioned across the backfield. Socastee jumped on the fumble but was backed up to the 31. Back-to-back incomplete passes put Socastee in a fourth-and-16. That's when the Braves pulled out some trickery. They snapped the ball to running back Luke Bozard, who flipped the ball to Tariq Hills on a reverse. He then unleashed a pass to Wojcik down the right sideline, pushing Socastee to the Sumter 15. Bozard would punch in a one-yard score seven plays later. Socastee knotted the game at 8-8 with a two-point conversion with 3:11 left in the half.
On the ensuing drive, Sumter took advantage of a late hit out of bounds on a complete pass to Ahkemi Hosely, getting a first down at the Sumter 42. That's when Gamble pulled out some magic, taking a short pass from McCants, slipping past a defender before stiff-arming a second on his way to a 58-yard score. The PAT was again blocked, but Sumter led 14-8 with 1:44 left in the half.
Gamble's big half wasn't done yet. On the next drive, he snagged an interception near midfield and returned it to the Socastee 13. A block in the back would bring the ball back to the 28.
Sumter nearly added one more score before the break, as the next play was a touchdown pass from McCants to Amarion Smith, but the score was called back for an illegal receiver down field. Sumter wouldn't get another score but did go into the half with a 14-8 lead.
The penalties continued to haunt Sumter in the second half. The Gamecocks worked the ball down the field on their first drive of the third quarter but stalled out in the red zone due in part to a delay of game on second-and-three at the 18. After a four-yard gain, Sumter jumped off-side and eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Socastee went three-and-out on their next possession, but Sumter quickly gave the ball back on a fumbled snap by Ryan McCants. Sumter forced another punt on the ensuing drive, but the Braves were able to pin Sumter on the Gamecock 2.
Sumter immediately snapped it out of the back of the end zone for the second safety of the game on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving the ball back to Socastee in the process.
The Gamecock special teams had other plans, as Sumter forced a fumble on the ensuing kick-off and jumped on the ball to retain possession. Sumter had missed opportunities on their next drive, as what would’ve been a wide-open touchdown was dropped, but Tiller was eventually able to cap off the drive with a 12-yard score, pushing the Gamecock lead to 21-10.
Sumter went on to get a turnover on the next Socastee drive, but had a touchdown called back due to a hold. The hold set the Gamecocks back and they were unable to convert on a fourth and 2 to extend their lead.
The Sumter defense, however, put the Gamecocks on the scoreboard one more time. The Gamecocks forced what would’ve been a Socastee punt, but the snap again shot over the head of Wojcik for Socastee’s second safety of the night. Sumter would go on to run out the clock on a 23-10 win.
