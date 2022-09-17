Special teams giving up big plays was the difference Friday night in the undefeated Dillon Wildcats’ 44-33 victory over the Socastee Braves at the Braves home field.
The game was a low-scoring defensive struggle through much of the first half with Dillon going to the locker room after two quarters clinging to a 16-14 lead.
Quarterback keepers by senior Quadir Scott of Socastee and pass completions to wide receiver Josh Brown of the Braves kept it a close game through two quarters.
But the Braves seemed to have few answers for the running of Dillon's Chris McCollum. The 260-pound McCollum ran over and through Braves defenders much of the night.
Several times, when the Wildcats scored a touchdown, they opted to go for two points instead of attempting a kick for one point. In each instance, McCollum ran for the two-point conversion attempt. And many times, the big bruising back found paydirt.
At the end of the first quarter, the score was Dillon 6, Socastee 3 — thanks to an 11-yard field goal by the Braves’ Allen Hillegas.
In the second quarter, Socastee quarterback Scott completed a pass to wide receiver Trae Grant for a 25-yard gain. A couple of plays later, the Braves had the ball on fourth down with 2 yards to go on Dillon’s 17 yard line.
The home team called a timeout to ponder whether to go for a field goal or try for the first down.
After the timeout, the Braves offense trotted back on the field, and a quarterback keeper later, along with a successful extra point by kicker Hillegas, Socastee led the game 10-6 with 2:26 left in the first half.
But that slim Socastee lead was short-lived as Donnez Alford of Dillon ran the kickoff back 80 yards for a touchdown. McCollum ran it in for the 2-point conversion.
That made the score Dillon 14, Socastee 10 with 2:12 left in the first half.
Less than a minute later, hard running by Socastee’s Caden Okeefe and a touchdown pass caught by the Braves’ Steven Greene put Socastee back in the lead, 16-14.
Seconds before the end of the first half, Dillon had the ball on their own 10-yard line, but on a fourth down punting play, the snap was high over the punter’s head.
That gave Socastee the ball with less than 5 seconds left in the second quarter, so Hillegas of the Braves attempted a 25-yard field goal, which was good. But the Braves were penalized and Hillegas had to kick it again.
And again, his kick was true, making the score Socastee 19, Dillon 14 at the end of the first half.
Early in the second half, Socastee fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Dillon in the end zone for a touchdown. McCollum ran in the 2-point conversion, making the score Dillon 22, Socastee 19.
In the third quarter, Braves quarterback Scott was injured but walked off the field on his own power. He was replaced at QB by Jonathan Goswick, who had a pass intercepted by Dillon’s Jamorian Fling.
Hard running by Dillon’s Ty Martin and by Fling advanced the ball to the Socastee 8 yard line, where Dillon ran it in for a touchdown with 3:27 left in the third quarter. That made the score Dillon 28, Socastee 19.
Seconds later, the Braves’ Omari Taylor took the kickoff and ran it back 70 yards for a touchdown. The point after was good, tightening the score to Dillon 28, Socastee 26.
But Dillon answered almost immediately, running the kickoff from Socastee back 80 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good, making the score Dillon 36, Socastee 26 with 3:01 left in the third quarter.
Midway in the fourth quarter, Socastee’s Trae Grant caught a pass and the result was a 70-yard scamper for a touchdown. That tightened the score to Dillon 36, Socastee 33.
But with only 3 minutes left in the game, Dillon again scored on a running play. The 2-point conversion was good. That resulted in the final score: Dillon 44, Socastee 33.
Socastee head coach Ben Hampton said that even in losing the game, the Braves accomplished a few things.
“I thought we took good care of the football for the most part and I thought we eliminated quite a bit of penalties, which were two things we were trying to work on,” he said.
But he added that his special teams must play better.
“Special teams let us down tonight,” Hampton said. “They gave up two people returning kicks for a touchdown. . . The difference in the ballgame.”
He complimented the Dillon Wildcats on being a strong unit.
“They’ve got an unbelievable team," Hampton said. "They’re well coached. Their kids play hard. They’re very disciplined. They play the game the way it’s supposed to be done. And we knew we were in a dogfight.
“I thought our kids played well. You just can’t get lax on special teams.”
The Braves' record is now 2-3. About Sumter, Socastee's next opponent, Hampton said his team will have to be at the top of their game for this region foe.
“They’re going to be disciplined," he said. "They’re not going to hurt themselves. So when we get opportunities, we gotta take care of the football.”
