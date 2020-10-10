The Ben Hampton era continues to be good for Socastee.
After knocking off rival St. James last week, the Braves and their new coach went on the road to Conway and came away with a 19-7 win.
The victory means Socastee (2-1, 2-1 region) will host Carolina Forest (2-1, 1-1 region) next week in a game with major playoff implications. The winner essentially locks up second place in the region and a playoff bid (only the top two teams in the region receive guaranteed berths this year; Carolina Forest hasn't played St. James yet).
For Socastee, this season is a marked improvement from last fall's 1-8 campaign.
The Braves outplayed the Tigers Friday and didn't even allow a Conway score until the fourth quarter.
Carolina Forest, meanwhile, lost to Sumter in overtime 34-27. Sumter beat Socastee 24-7 in the Braves' season opener.
