After five consecutive losing seasons and nine years in charge of the program overall, Jamie Snider is no longer the Loris football coach.
Loris Principal Richard Crumley said Snider was informed of the move Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, players and all assistants had also been told.
“There were a host of things that went into our decision,” Crumley said. “To be completely honest, we just felt like it was time to have someone else head that up, in terms of leading this program. We are appreciative of the effort and time Jamie has put in at our high school. We have nothing but good wishes for him. But it was time.”
Snider did not immediately respond to messages from MyHorryNews.com seeking comment.
He took over the program on an interim basis in the summer of 2011 after Jimmy Longerbeam abruptly resigned for a job out of state. At the conclusion of that year, Snider was given the job full-time. Including that season, the Lions were 55-47 during his tenure.
Although Loris had a losing record each season between 2015-2018, this year’s 1-9 record was by far his worst at the helm. The Lions were 1-4 against a difficult non-region slate, one Snider said earlier in the year he believed would better prepare the team for the all-important region contests. That didn’t happen.
Loris was swept by Region VI-3A opponents, the only consolation coming in the fact that four of those losses came by a touchdown or less.
It capped a difficult five-year stretch that was a near polar opposite of his first four. Snider’s team won 37 games in that opening span, including a trip to the Class 2A Lower State championship in 2014.
Prior to coming to Loris as an assistant coach under Longerbeam, Snider was part of the initial football staff at Coastal Carolina under Dave Bennett. He served as Bennett’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
Crumley said that Loris will post the position in the coming weeks.
“We’ll look for a fit for our community,” Crumley said. “If he has been a [head coach] or a coordinator, that would be great. We’re looking for someone who can rally our community.”
Loris is not expected to be the only school in the district looking for a football coach in the coming weeks. Socastee interim coach Marty Jacobs said he believes his school will also conduct a full search.
As of Thursday, neither school had posted openings in Horry County Schools' employment portal.
