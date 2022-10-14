916 Loris Conway football_JM02.JPG

Georgetown (0-6, 0-2) at Loris (6-1, 1-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com

Last meeting | Loris 28, Georgetown 3 (2021)

About the game | Loris didn’t get good news on quarterback Jackson Huff’s leg injury earlier this week. The second-year starter will almost assuredly be out for the rest of the season. That means senior Jackson Graham - the former starter who had been moved to tight end - reclaims his spot as QB1. Undoubtedly, the Lions are going to focus on their running game while trying to get Graham some high-efficiency throws to get him ready for the all-important region games against Manning and Aynor to follow. Facing Georgetown this week is the perfect way to do that. The Bulldogs have won one game in two calendar years and have lost all of their contests this year by double digits. 

Waccamaw (3-4, 1-1) at Aynor (3-4, 0-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | Aynor 54, Waccamaw 34 (2021)

About the game | Although quarterback Daniel Stanley is questionable for the game, the bigger issue might just be that Aynor needs to do something it hasn’t been asked to do in Jason Allen’s tenure - bounce back from three consecutive losses. In fact, the Blue Jackets haven’t lost two games in a row in those four-plus seasons, either. With two region losses already, Aynor has little choice but to find its legs in a hurry if it doesn’t want to settle into that fourth playoff spot out of the region. Thankfully, Waccamaw is a team that Aynor’s Hammer offense has decimated. The Blue Jackets have won their last four games against the Warriors by an average of 29.5 points and put up 48 points per contest. The Warriors are improved, but even cutting those last two figures in half would stop the bleeding for Aynor. 

North Myrtle Beach (1-6, 0-1) at Hartsville (4-3, 1-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com

Last meeting | Hartsville 45, North Myrtle Beach 20 (2021)

About the game | Here’s the bad news: North Myrtle Beach is going to be facing a Hartsville squad that just dumped 82 points on Myrtle Beach and appears to have its top two tailbacks - J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel - fired up for a nice stretch run. The good news is that the Red Foxes’ defense has been porous at times (including last week), allowing 28 points per game. North Myrtle Beach’s defense is young and probably going to give up a couple more big figures before the year is done. But if the Chiefs can continue to develop some offensive consistency and make this one interesting, it could pay dividends in terms of enthusiasm and confidence moving forward. 

South Florence (7-0, 2-0) at Myrtle Beach (3-4, 0-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9

Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 21, South Florence 17 (2021)

About the game | The LaNorris Sellers show is coming to the beach. Sellers, the South Florence senior quarterback, has put himself in the conversation for Mr. Football by putting up big numbers against some of the best teams in the state. Last week, it was a 452-total-yard, nine-touchdown effort in one half against Wilson. That’s right, one half. In seven games, the Syracuse verbal commitment has thrown for 1,305 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for another 534 yards and 10 scores. You better believe he is the storyline of whatever field he sets foot on between now and then end of the season. Myrtle Beach, then, will have to find a way to go from the 82-42 loss against the run-first Hartsville to the straight vertical threat that Sellers brings to the table every time he touches the ball.

Carolina Forest (4-3, 1-0) at Sumter (6-1, 1-0)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina

Last meeting | Sumter 35, Carolina Forest 7 (2021)

About the game | Sumter has been the itch that Carolina Forest’s Marc Morris just can’t scratch since he first took the job in 2014. While the coach has found ways to consistently beat others, he’s 0-7 against the Gamecocks and only one of the games - an overtime loss in 2020 - was decided by a single score. Most years, the Sumter dominance has been attributed to size in the trenches and mistake-free offensive play. That’s pretty much what Mark Barnes’ team is doing to most of its opponents this season, as well. Simply, the Panthers are going to have to find a way to play much better than they have against teams that aren’t close to Sumter’s level. This one shouldn’t be written in stone, but Carolina Forest is going to have to do something special early to prevent the history in this series from repeating itself.

Socastee (2-5, 0-2) at Conway (3-5, 0-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3; WLFF-FM 106.5

Last meeting | Conway 27, Socastee 14 (2021)

About the game | Technically, this isn’t a playoff elimination game. Multiple scenarios could play out where one of these teams loses Friday and still squeaks into the postseason - either with the region’s fourth automatic berth or one of the lower state’s two at-large bids. But if we’re being realistic, neither of those scenarios presents anything more than facing a top-10 team using the playoff opener to tune up for better foes. Both Socastee and Conway have been hit by significant injuries that threw off rhythms and required audibles. Neither team had time to develop on the fly. Socastee and Conway went through those personnel losses while simultaneously dealing with recurring issues like penalties, turnovers, schematic woes and execution miscues. It equated to a pair of teams with potential looking at a best-case immediate future of a massive struggle to make it into the second week of November, if that far.

AREA POWER RANKINGS

1. Loris - Lions get to see what their loaded defense is really capable of accomplishing

2. Carolina Forest - Panthers have some big potential, but need to prove it

3. St. James - Nothing we’ve seen says Sharks can’t finish top two in the region

4. Aynor - Blue Jackets will make the playoffs, but at what seed?

5. Myrtle Beach - Worst Seahawk season in recent memory still can shake up Class 4A 

STAT LEADERS

PASSING

Player

School

  Yards

  C-A-I

Touchdowns

Scott Saylor

CF

  1,452

  102-146-2    

11

Connor Schwalm

STJ

  1,157

  97-168-5

11

Chance Hall

NMB

  999

  72-157-7

7

Jackson Huff

LOR

  961

  75-130-2

9

Devin Grainger

CON

  910

  65-121-4

7

RUSHING 

Player

School

Yards

Carries

Average

Touchdowns

Malachi Washington

MB

909

137

6.6

11

La’Ontray Knox

LOR

570

117

4.9

7

Daniel Stanley

AYN

478

78

6.1

2

DeQuan Durham

NMB

477

116

41

4

Devin Grainger

CON

413

59

7.0

1

Markey Faulkner

STJ

406

78

5.2

3

Scott Saylor

CF

406

53

7.7

3

Trey Dunn

MB

399

62

6.4

6

Kanye Sweatman

GSF

396

91

4.4

1

Cam Ward

MB

395

59

6.7

7

RECEIVING 

Player

School

Yards

Receptions

Average

Touchdowns

Nathan Schuessler

CF

563

30

18.8

5

Ben Sandt

STJ

545

39

14.0

5

Randall Bellamy

LOR

468

23

20.3

6

Kaden Gore

NMB

326

17

19.2

3

Landon Cloninger

NMB

324

27

12.0

2

Ja’Saan Faulkner

STJ

304

27

11.3

1

Aiden Brantley

CON

303

23

13.2

1

Kenny Brown

MB

289

13

22.2

2

Shamar Jordan

GSF

283

17

14.2

2

Jake Doty

MB

282

20

14.1

4

