Georgetown (0-6, 0-2) at Loris (6-1, 1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com
Last meeting | Loris 28, Georgetown 3 (2021)
About the game | Loris didn’t get good news on quarterback Jackson Huff’s leg injury earlier this week. The second-year starter will almost assuredly be out for the rest of the season. That means senior Jackson Graham - the former starter who had been moved to tight end - reclaims his spot as QB1. Undoubtedly, the Lions are going to focus on their running game while trying to get Graham some high-efficiency throws to get him ready for the all-important region games against Manning and Aynor to follow. Facing Georgetown this week is the perfect way to do that. The Bulldogs have won one game in two calendar years and have lost all of their contests this year by double digits.
Waccamaw (3-4, 1-1) at Aynor (3-4, 0-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Aynor 54, Waccamaw 34 (2021)
About the game | Although quarterback Daniel Stanley is questionable for the game, the bigger issue might just be that Aynor needs to do something it hasn’t been asked to do in Jason Allen’s tenure - bounce back from three consecutive losses. In fact, the Blue Jackets haven’t lost two games in a row in those four-plus seasons, either. With two region losses already, Aynor has little choice but to find its legs in a hurry if it doesn’t want to settle into that fourth playoff spot out of the region. Thankfully, Waccamaw is a team that Aynor’s Hammer offense has decimated. The Blue Jackets have won their last four games against the Warriors by an average of 29.5 points and put up 48 points per contest. The Warriors are improved, but even cutting those last two figures in half would stop the bleeding for Aynor.
North Myrtle Beach (1-6, 0-1) at Hartsville (4-3, 1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | Hartsville 45, North Myrtle Beach 20 (2021)
About the game | Here’s the bad news: North Myrtle Beach is going to be facing a Hartsville squad that just dumped 82 points on Myrtle Beach and appears to have its top two tailbacks - J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel - fired up for a nice stretch run. The good news is that the Red Foxes’ defense has been porous at times (including last week), allowing 28 points per game. North Myrtle Beach’s defense is young and probably going to give up a couple more big figures before the year is done. But if the Chiefs can continue to develop some offensive consistency and make this one interesting, it could pay dividends in terms of enthusiasm and confidence moving forward.
South Florence (7-0, 2-0) at Myrtle Beach (3-4, 0-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 21, South Florence 17 (2021)
About the game | The LaNorris Sellers show is coming to the beach. Sellers, the South Florence senior quarterback, has put himself in the conversation for Mr. Football by putting up big numbers against some of the best teams in the state. Last week, it was a 452-total-yard, nine-touchdown effort in one half against Wilson. That’s right, one half. In seven games, the Syracuse verbal commitment has thrown for 1,305 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for another 534 yards and 10 scores. You better believe he is the storyline of whatever field he sets foot on between now and then end of the season. Myrtle Beach, then, will have to find a way to go from the 82-42 loss against the run-first Hartsville to the straight vertical threat that Sellers brings to the table every time he touches the ball.
Carolina Forest (4-3, 1-0) at Sumter (6-1, 1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Sumter 35, Carolina Forest 7 (2021)
About the game | Sumter has been the itch that Carolina Forest’s Marc Morris just can’t scratch since he first took the job in 2014. While the coach has found ways to consistently beat others, he’s 0-7 against the Gamecocks and only one of the games - an overtime loss in 2020 - was decided by a single score. Most years, the Sumter dominance has been attributed to size in the trenches and mistake-free offensive play. That’s pretty much what Mark Barnes’ team is doing to most of its opponents this season, as well. Simply, the Panthers are going to have to find a way to play much better than they have against teams that aren’t close to Sumter’s level. This one shouldn’t be written in stone, but Carolina Forest is going to have to do something special early to prevent the history in this series from repeating itself.
Socastee (2-5, 0-2) at Conway (3-5, 0-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3; WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Conway 27, Socastee 14 (2021)
About the game | Technically, this isn’t a playoff elimination game. Multiple scenarios could play out where one of these teams loses Friday and still squeaks into the postseason - either with the region’s fourth automatic berth or one of the lower state’s two at-large bids. But if we’re being realistic, neither of those scenarios presents anything more than facing a top-10 team using the playoff opener to tune up for better foes. Both Socastee and Conway have been hit by significant injuries that threw off rhythms and required audibles. Neither team had time to develop on the fly. Socastee and Conway went through those personnel losses while simultaneously dealing with recurring issues like penalties, turnovers, schematic woes and execution miscues. It equated to a pair of teams with potential looking at a best-case immediate future of a massive struggle to make it into the second week of November, if that far.
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Loris - Lions get to see what their loaded defense is really capable of accomplishing
2. Carolina Forest - Panthers have some big potential, but need to prove it
3. St. James - Nothing we’ve seen says Sharks can’t finish top two in the region
4. Aynor - Blue Jackets will make the playoffs, but at what seed?
5. Myrtle Beach - Worst Seahawk season in recent memory still can shake up Class 4A
STAT LEADERS
PASSING
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Scott Saylor
CF
1,452
102-146-2
11
Connor Schwalm
STJ
1,157
97-168-5
11
Chance Hall
NMB
999
72-157-7
7
Jackson Huff
LOR
961
75-130-2
9
Devin Grainger
CON
910
65-121-4
7
RUSHING
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Malachi Washington
MB
909
137
6.6
11
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
570
117
4.9
7
Daniel Stanley
AYN
478
78
6.1
2
DeQuan Durham
NMB
477
116
41
4
Devin Grainger
CON
413
59
7.0
1
Markey Faulkner
STJ
406
78
5.2
3
Scott Saylor
CF
406
53
7.7
3
Trey Dunn
MB
399
62
6.4
6
Kanye Sweatman
GSF
396
91
4.4
1
Cam Ward
MB
395
59
6.7
7
RECEIVING
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Nathan Schuessler
CF
563
30
18.8
5
Ben Sandt
STJ
545
39
14.0
5
Randall Bellamy
LOR
468
23
20.3
6
Kaden Gore
NMB
326
17
19.2
3
Landon Cloninger
NMB
324
27
12.0
2
Ja’Saan Faulkner
STJ
304
27
11.3
1
Aiden Brantley
CON
303
23
13.2
1
Kenny Brown
MB
289
13
22.2
2
Shamar Jordan
GSF
283
17
14.2
2
Jake Doty
MB
282
20
14.1
4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.