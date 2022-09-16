Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Conway 7 Loris 13 (FINAL)
Carvers Bay 21 Green Sea Floyds 0 (FINAL)
Stratford 14 Carolina Forest 17 (FINAL)
Dillon 44 Socastee 33 (FINAL)
Aynor 52 Philip Simmons 31 (FINAL)
St. James 10 Ashley Ridge 26 (FINAL)
