826 NMB Loris football_JM11.JPG

Loris’ Jackson Huff makes the pass in the game at North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Loris won 15-7. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night.

Conway 7 Loris 13 (FINAL)

Carvers Bay 21 Green Sea Floyds 0 (FINAL)

Stratford 14 Carolina Forest 17 (FINAL)

Dillon 44 Socastee 33 (FINAL)

Aynor 52 Philip Simmons 31 (FINAL)

St. James 10 Ashley Ridge 26 (FINAL)

