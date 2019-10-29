0816kickoff_JM41.JPG

With only a few days left before the end of the regular season, the next-to-last statewide football poll of the year is out.

No. 1 Myrtle Beach, second-ranked Aynor and Green Sea Floyds all held their spots in their respective classes from last week, while Carolina Forest bumped up one back to No. 7 in Class 5A. The final rankings of 2019 will be released next Tuesday in advance of the state playoffs.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (12)

2. Dorman

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Byrnes

5. Sumter

6. Clover

7. Carolina Forest

8. Laurens

9, Gaffney

10. River Bluff

Receiving votes: Goose Creek, T.L. Hanna, Berkeley, Lexington

CLASS 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12)

2. Daniel 

3. South Pointe

4. Eastside

5. Wren 

6. Hartsville

7. Greenville

8. AC Flora

9. Belton Honea Path

10. Wilson

Others receiving votes: Walhalla, Airport 

CLASS 3A

 

1. Chapman (12)

2. Aynor

3. Gilbert

4. Dillon

5. Camden

6. Wade Hampton

7. Chester

8. May River

9. Union County

10. Strom Thurmond

Others receiving votes: Cheraw

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Barnwell

3. Southside Christian

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

 

8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Andrews

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Woodland, Mullins, Buford

CLASS 1A

1. Wagener-Salley (8)

2. Green Sea Floyds (4)

3. Lamar

4. Blackville-Hilda

5. C.E. Murray

6. Branchville

7. Lake View

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 

9. Whitmire

10. Ridge Spring – Monetta 

Receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Denmark-Olar, Cross

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.

