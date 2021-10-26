After continuing its undefeated run through Region VI-4A and a loss by previous No. 1 Greenville, Myrtle Beach is the new top-ranked squad in the Class 4A media polls.
The updated rankings, released Tuesday, reflect the Seahawks' region championship victory over South Florence, currently No. 8 in the polls. Myrtle Beach has clinched a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the lower state finals, should Mickey Wilson's team continue to win in the postseason.
The Seahawks will wrap up their regular season Friday with a home game against rival North Myrtle Beach.
The other two Horry County teams appearing in this week's rankings included Aynor (No. 10 in Class 3A) and Green Sea Floyds (No. 8 in Class A).
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Sumter
7. Spring Valley
8. Hillcrest
9. Lexington
10. Chapin
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Byrnes, Goose Creek, Dorman, Riverside
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. South Pointe (3)
3. Greenwood
4. A.C. Flora (3)
5. Greenville
6. York
7. South Florence
8. West Florence
9. May River
10. Beaufort
Others receiving votes: Irmo, South Aiken
Class 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Camden
5. Clinton
6. Powdersville
7. Lower Richland
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Gilbert
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate, Woodruff
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Phillip Simmons
6. Saluda
7. Chesterfield
8. Timberland
9. Christ Church
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes- Barnwell, St. Joe’s, Andrew Jackson, Pelion
Class A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Baptist Hill
4. Lamar
5. Whale Branch
6. Ridge Spring-Monetta
7. Lake View
8. Green Sea Floyds
9. C.E. Murray
10. Calhoun County
Others receiving votes: Dixie, Hannah-Pamplico, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar, C.A. Johnson, Branchville, Carvers Bay
This week’s voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA, Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald
