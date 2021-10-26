After continuing its undefeated run through Region VI-4A and a loss by previous No. 1 Greenville, Myrtle Beach is the new top-ranked squad in the Class 4A media polls.

The updated rankings, released Tuesday, reflect the Seahawks' region championship victory over South Florence, currently No. 8 in the polls. Myrtle Beach has clinched a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the lower state finals, should Mickey Wilson's team continue to win in the postseason.

The Seahawks will wrap up their regular season Friday with a home game against rival North Myrtle Beach.

The other two Horry County teams appearing in this week's rankings included Aynor (No. 10 in Class 3A) and Green Sea Floyds (No. 8 in Class A).

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Sumter

7. Spring Valley

8. Hillcrest

9. Lexington

10. Chapin

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Byrnes, Goose Creek, Dorman, Riverside

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (11)

2. South Pointe (3)

3. Greenwood

4. A.C. Flora (3)

5. Greenville

6. York

7. South Florence

8. West Florence

9. May River

10. Beaufort

Others receiving votes: Irmo, South Aiken

Class 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Chapman

4. Camden

5. Clinton

6. Powdersville

7. Lower Richland

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Gilbert

10. Aynor

Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate, Woodruff

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Phillip Simmons

6. Saluda

7. Chesterfield

8. Timberland

9. Christ Church

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes- Barnwell, St. Joe’s, Andrew Jackson, Pelion

Class A