After an open date followed by a hard-fought 46-28 victory over a scrappy Class 2A Marion team Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, coach Mickey Wilson thinks his Myrtle Beach Seahawks are ready for the rigors of rugged Region 6-4A.
“We’re playing better, we got a lot better offensively and defensively [during the open date],” Wilson said. “Proud of our guys with our tough schedule, coming out of our non-region 3-2 is really good. We play in the toughest region in the state of South Carolina – West Florence will come in here next [Friday] and be a really good football team.”
The Seahawks' defense responded to a shootout of a first half to limit the visiting Swamp Foxes (4-2) to one score in the second half.
Myrtle Beach (3-2) held a precarious 26-22 halftime lead but scored three touchdowns to take a 46-22 lead with less than five minutes left in the game.
“In the third quarter we did a really good job defensively,” Wilson said. “We had some bad field position, put our defense in a bit of a bind, but we did a good job of settling down and not letting them in the end zone.”
The Seahawks flexed their muscles behind a powerful offensive line and the running of backs Malachi Washington and Cam Ward to pile up 405 yards rushing on 50 carries.
Washington got the bulk of the work and finished with 268 yards on 37 carries and three touchdowns. Ward added 83 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns and quarterback Tre Dunn chipped in 40 yards on five carries and one touchdown.
“Really proud of Malachi, he ran the ball hard,” Wilson said. “Proud of the offensive line, man what a great job those guys have done. You see Cam Ward come in - Malachi got a little banged up there, he’s fine - but Cam came in there to kind of finish it off for us in the fourth quarter and kind of kill the clock.”
Running back Roderick McRae was the workhorse for the Swamp Foxes, who came in averaging 50 points a game with victories over traditional state powers Lake View, Pageland Central and Cheraw.
McRae finished with 168 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard sprint. Quay'sheed Scott returned a kickoff 95 yards for another Swamp Fox touchdown.
“Marion, my hats off to those guys, I told them afterwards, good luck the rest of the way,” Wilson said. “They will definitely make some noise and have a chance to go play for it all in 2A football for sure – really good team.”
After Marion turned the ball over on downs on the first drive of the game, the teams combined for touchdowns on six straight possessions to finish the first quarter with Marion holding a 22-20 lead.
The Seahawks started a run of 26 straight points on Washington’s 1-yard plunge with 4:23 left in the second quarter to take the 26-22 halftime lead.
Myrtle Beach used superior depth to break the game open in the second half, leaning on the ground game and adding three straight touchdowns on an 11-yard run by Ward, a 13-yard run by Washington and a 16-yard scoring strike from Dunn to Kenny Brown.
“They gashed us, they started taking it to us, they’ve got guys that go on one side of the ball, and they go hurry-up,” Marion coach Brian Hennecy said. “They also, as soon as the ball is marked to play, they’re ready to transition and our guys go from one side of the ball to the other.”
Marion opens Region 8-2A play next Friday with a visit to Andrews.
"Playing good teams will make you better," Hennecy said. "Playing Myrtle Beach tonight, and they had a couple weeks to prepare for us, it was better for us to play a good team … to get us ready for our region and playoff time."
