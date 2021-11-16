Beaufort has been ousted from the playoffs by a team playing currently in Region VI-4A in three of the last four seasons. Myrtle Beach did it last year and in 2017. Hartsville did it in 2019.

Needless to say, Eagles coach Bryce Lybrand knows what he’s up against with another postseason game against the Seahawks.

“You’re going to have to beat someone from that region,” said Lybrand, who is in his third year as Beaufort’s head coach and fourth season with the program overall. “But I don’t think it’s some huge mountain that we’ve created for ourselves. We’ve played some pretty good football teams this year. Myrtle Beach is going to rank at the top of that [list].”

Beaufort, in fact, is the only team among the four remaining Class 4A lower state teams not from Region VI-4A. However, the Eagles have already dispatched one team, South Florence, from the division. Lybrand’s bunch defeated South Florence 30-14 in the opening round before taking down North Augusta last week.

As he said, though, Myrtle Beach is on a different level than either of those two. The Region VI champs have only one loss this year (to Class 5A lower state semifinalist Fort Dorchester), have rattled off seven straight victories since then and won five of them by four touchdowns or more.

Naturally, many are looking toward the two teams’ 2020 playoff game (a 49-37 Seahawk win). But neither Lybrand nor Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson are putting much stock in that film.

This week’s rematch will likely be different from a year ago. In that game, Beaufort ran for 324 yards — including 121 from quarterback Tyler Haley and another 70 from Amarie Morris, two players leading the charge again this year. Myrtle Beach ran for 225, with Andrew Doss’ 199 yards and four touchdowns being the biggest deciding factor.

“This is a testament to their coaching staff. They’re smart enough to know that if you give them something, they’re going to take it,” Lybrand said. “We gave them the run last year. They took it and ran with it and scored a lot of points doing it.”