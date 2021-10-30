Set a new school record? Check.

Beat North Myrtle Beach? Check.

Those were two pre-season goals set by Myrtle Beach senior receiver Adam Randall.

He notched both Friday night as the Seahawks took care of the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs 35-6 on senior night.

The Chiefs beat the Seahawks twice last year — including in the 4A lower state title game — and Randall said he and senior quarterback Ryan Burger had the game circled before the season started.

“They beat us twice last year,” Randall said, “and it stayed in our minds a long time.”

On the night, Randall scored all five Seahawk touchdowns and racked up 255 receiving yards, breaking the old Seahawk single-game receiving record of 232 yards.

The Clemson commit and S.C. Mr. Football finalist thanked his coaches and teammates for putting him in a position to be so successful this season.

“The record was something I set a goal for at the beginning of the season,” he said. “I came close last year.”

Randall said breaking the record felt great, but he was more thankful to be part of this year’s Seahawk squad.

“I’ve been on some good teams in the past, including a state champion, but this is the best team yet,” he said. “We got the No. 1 ranking and everybody came to work. I’ll be forever thankful to be part of this team.”

Myrtle Beach moves to No. 1 in Class 4A football polls The updated rankings, released Tuesday, reflect the Seahawks' region championship victory over South Florence, currently No. 8 in the polls. Myrtle Beach has clinched a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the lower state finals, should Mickey Wilson's team continue to win in the postseason.

The Burger-Randall show made up a good bit of the team highlights, but it was the Seahawk defense that shut down the Chiefs most of the night, giving the offense the time to shine. At least six defensive players had tackles for loss in the contest.

Myrtle Beach scored twice in the first quarter on 57- and 30-yard passes to Randall.

The Chiefs managed to put together a 65-yard scoring drive midway through the second quarter, finding the end zone on a 38-yard pass play. The extra point was fumbled.

After that, it was all Seahawks with Randall scoring twice more in the second and once near the end of the third.