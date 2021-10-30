Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall scores repeatedly in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. North Myrtle’s Chase Sturgeon and Trace Hall are seen here trying to stop Randall from scoring. He scored. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
He notched both Friday night as the Seahawks took care of the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs 35-6 on senior night.
The Chiefs beat the Seahawks twice last year — including in the 4A lower state title game — and Randall said he and senior quarterback Ryan Burger had the game circled before the season started.
“They beat us twice last year,” Randall said, “and it stayed in our minds a long time.”
On the night, Randall scored all five Seahawk touchdowns and racked up 255 receiving yards, breaking the old Seahawk single-game receiving record of 232 yards.
The Clemson commit and S.C. Mr. Football finalist thanked his coaches and teammates for putting him in a position to be so successful this season.
“The record was something I set a goal for at the beginning of the season,” he said. “I came close last year.”
North Myrtle Beach’s Kristopher Webb is out of reach of Myrtle Beach’s TyRon Bryant on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Webb scored the only touchdown in the 6-35 loss to Myrtle Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Shamir Harrison (53) celebrates a sack in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger looks for a receiver in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger gets a fist bump from coach Mickey Wilson in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Malachi Washington jumps over defenders in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall and Jake Doty celebrate a touchdown in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger gets a first down in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger dives for yards in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach defeats North Myrtle Beach 35-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Cam Freeman passes in the loss to Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Kristopher Webb is out of reach of Myrtle Beach’s TyRon Bryant on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Webb scored the only touchdown in the 6-35 loss to Myrtle Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall gets away from North Myrtle Beach’s Sincere Gore on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Myrtle Beach won 35-6. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Kenny Brown gets away from North Myrtle Beach’s Jamareon Bessent on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Myrtle Beach won 35-6. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall takes the snap in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach defeats North Myrtle Beach 35-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger jumps to the sidelines in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Kenny Brown rushes in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach defeats North Myrtle Beach 35-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach Matt Reel (right) in the loss to Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach defeats North Myrtle Beach 35-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach defeats North Myrtle Beach 35-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Randall said breaking the record felt great, but he was more thankful to be part of this year’s Seahawk squad.
“I’ve been on some good teams in the past, including a state champion, but this is the best team yet,” he said. “We got the No. 1 ranking and everybody came to work. I’ll be forever thankful to be part of this team.”
The updated rankings, released Tuesday, reflect the Seahawks' region championship victory over South Florence, currently No. 8 in the polls. Myrtle Beach has clinched a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the lower state finals, should Mickey Wilson's team continue to win in the postseason.
The Burger-Randall show made up a good bit of the team highlights, but it was the Seahawk defense that shut down the Chiefs most of the night, giving the offense the time to shine. At least six defensive players had tackles for loss in the contest.
Myrtle Beach scored twice in the first quarter on 57- and 30-yard passes to Randall.
The Chiefs managed to put together a 65-yard scoring drive midway through the second quarter, finding the end zone on a 38-yard pass play. The extra point was fumbled.
After that, it was all Seahawks with Randall scoring twice more in the second and once near the end of the third.
Seahawks head coach Mickey Wilson said he was proud of both sides of the ball Friday night.
He noted the play of the offensive line and how they have improved as the season moved along.
On defense, Wilson pointed out the play of linebacker Tyron Bryant, who played with a large cast on his arm.
“Tyron did a great job tonight,” Wilson said. “He had to get used to playing with the cast and still made the tackles.”
The Seahawks finished the regular season as the 4A Region 6 champions, meaning they will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs, which begin next Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
