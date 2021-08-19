Myrtle Beach practice 2

Myrtle Beach High School Seahawks practice at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

 Janet Morgan janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The Grand Strand didn't have an overwhelming showing in the preseason statewide media poll.

But it was clear where voters believed the area's best two chances for playoff success would lie. Area programs Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach were Nos. 2 and 6, respectively, in the rankings, a sign that backs up both teams' runs to the Class 4A lower state title game a year ago.

North Myrtle Beach advanced through that contest and into the state championship before falling to A.C. Flora, this year's preseason No. 1 team in Class 4A.

In fact, all five preseason No. 1 teams are their respective classification's defending champion. Dutch Fork (5A), Daniel (3A), Abbeville (2A) and Southside Christian (1A) rounded out the list.

Aynor was the only other team from Horry County to receive a mention, as the Blue Jackets finished the opening poll as the first team out in the receiving votes category.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (10)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Northwestern

4. (tie) Dorman

4. (tie) T.L. Hanna

6. Ridge View

7. Gaffney

8. Byrnes

9. Sumter

10. River Bluff

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Chapin, Hillcrest, Nation Ford, Mauldin, West Ashley.

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (7)

2. Myrtle Beach (2)

3. Greenville (1)

4. Catawba Ridge

5. South Pointe

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Westside

8. Beaufort

9. Irmo

10. Greer

Others receiving votes: North Augusta, May River, Greenwood, Airport

Class 3A

1. Daniel (10)

2. (tie) Chapman

2. (tie) Camden

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Wren

6. Dillon

7. Chester

8. Gilbert

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. Union County

Others receiving votes: Aynor, Woodruff, Clinton, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Palmetto

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (10)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Marion

4. Barnwell

5. Chesnee

6. Newberry

7. Andrews

8. Saluda

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Christ Church

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Andrew Jackson, Woodland, Pelion, Cheraw, North Central, Chesterfield, Silver Bluff, Blacksburg

Class A

1. Southside Christian (10)

2. Lake View

3. Lamar

4. Whale Branch

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Baptist Hill

8. Wagener-Salley

9. C.A. Johnson

10. Lewisville

Others receiving votes: Carvers Bay, Johnsonville, McBee, North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Allendale-Fairfax, C.E. Murray, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar

This week’s voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Tyler Cupp, WHRI; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.