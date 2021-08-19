The Grand Strand didn't have an overwhelming showing in the preseason statewide media poll.
But it was clear where voters believed the area's best two chances for playoff success would lie. Area programs Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach were Nos. 2 and 6, respectively, in the rankings, a sign that backs up both teams' runs to the Class 4A lower state title game a year ago.
North Myrtle Beach advanced through that contest and into the state championship before falling to A.C. Flora, this year's preseason No. 1 team in Class 4A.
In fact, all five preseason No. 1 teams are their respective classification's defending champion. Dutch Fork (5A), Daniel (3A), Abbeville (2A) and Southside Christian (1A) rounded out the list.
Aynor was the only other team from Horry County to receive a mention, as the Blue Jackets finished the opening poll as the first team out in the receiving votes category.
1. Dutch Fork (10)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Northwestern
4. (tie) Dorman
4. (tie) T.L. Hanna
6. Ridge View
7. Gaffney
8. Byrnes
9. Sumter
10. River Bluff
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Chapin, Hillcrest, Nation Ford, Mauldin, West Ashley.
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (7)
2. Myrtle Beach (2)
3. Greenville (1)
4. Catawba Ridge
5. South Pointe
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Westside
8. Beaufort
9. Irmo
10. Greer
Others receiving votes: North Augusta, May River, Greenwood, Airport
Class 3A
1. Daniel (10)
2. (tie) Chapman
2. (tie) Camden
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Wren
6. Dillon
7. Chester
8. Gilbert
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. Union County
Others receiving votes: Aynor, Woodruff, Clinton, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Palmetto
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (10)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Marion
4. Barnwell
5. Chesnee
6. Newberry
7. Andrews
8. Saluda
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Christ Church
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Andrew Jackson, Woodland, Pelion, Cheraw, North Central, Chesterfield, Silver Bluff, Blacksburg
Class A
1. Southside Christian (10)
2. Lake View
3. Lamar
4. Whale Branch
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Baptist Hill
8. Wagener-Salley
9. C.A. Johnson
10. Lewisville
Others receiving votes: Carvers Bay, Johnsonville, McBee, North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Allendale-Fairfax, C.E. Murray, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar
This week’s voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Tyler Cupp, WHRI; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.