As expected, the South Carolina High School Football Media Poll took heavy personnel losses from some of the area’s top squads into consideration for the preseason rankings this year.
Of the nine Grand Strand programs, only Myrtle Beach and Aynor were ranked in their respective classes. The Seahawks open as the No. 9 team in Class 4A, while Aynor is ranked No. 10 in Class 3A.
Myrtle Beach has plenty of familiar company in the 4A rankings, with fellow Region VI-4A squads West Florence (No. 5), South Florence (No. 7) and Hartsville (No. 8) all appearing in the preseason polls. Likewise, fellow Region VII-3A foe Dillon (No. 3) joins the Blue Jackets in that class.
In the five divisions, each of the five defending state champions will open the season as the No. 1 team. That includes Gaffney (Class 5A), South Pointe (4A), Daniel (3A), Gray Collegiate (2A) and Southside Christian (1A).
Beginning next week, the polls will be released on Tuesday afternoons throughout the duration of the regular season.
Class 5A
1. Gaffney (10)
2. Dutch Fork (1)
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Spartanburg
5. Hillcrest
6. Sumter
7 (tie) Byrnes
7. (tie) Dorman
9. Lexington
10. TL Hanna
Others receiving votes: Nation Ford, Summerville, Clover, Spring Valley, Mauldin
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (10)
2. Northwestern
3. Greenville (1)
4. AC Flora
5. West Florence
6. Greenwood
7. South Florence
8. Hartsville
9. Myrtle Beach
10. Westside
Others receiving votes: Ridge View, York, Catawba Ridge, Irmo, Greer, Laurens, James Island
Class 3A
1. Daniel (9)
2. Camden (2)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Clinton
7. Beaufort
8. Gilbert
9. Chester
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Wren, Chapman, Crestwood, Lower Richland, Seneca, Travelers Rest, Woodruff, Philip Simmons, Hanahan
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate (9)
2. Abbeville (1)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (1)
4. Silver Bluff
5. Saluda
6. Cheraw
7. Barnwell
8. Newberry
9. Kingstree
10. Fairfield Central
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Timberland, Chesterfield, Ninety-Six, Woodland, Strom Thurmond, Keenan, Marion, Crescent, Landrum, Blacksburg
Class A
1. Southside Christian (11)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Christ Church
4. Lamar
5. Lake View
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Johnsonville
9. Calhoun County
10. St. Joseph’s
Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Lewisville, C.A. Johnson, Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Williston-Elko, Great Falls, Branchville, Hannah-Pamplico
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep Redzone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowcoSports), Tim Leible (The Sumter Item), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). David Shelton (Post and Courier/HSSR), Pete Yanity (WSPA)
ARTIFICIAL TURF UPDATES
After delays with its artificial surface project, St. James made the decision to flip its Aug. 26 game against Philip Simmons to a road contest, effectively sending the Sharks on the road until Sept. 23.
That move was finalized over the weekend, as the crews had yet to finish the second layer of rock necessary before the turf can be rolled into place.
Previously, St. James flipped its regular-season opener to Waccamaw. The Sharks will now open the year with road games at (in order), Waccamaw, Philip Simmons, Myrtle Beach, Lake City and Ashley Ridge before unveiling its new digs at the varsity level in Week 5 against Stratford.
Its only other two guarantee road games — barring a top-two finish in Region V-5A — will be the homecoming contest against Socastee on Oct. 7 and an Oct. 21 game against expected region front-runner Sumter.
That’s not ideal, especially when balancing gate receipt budgets for this fall. However, the beauty of the two-year scheduling block is that all the road trips in 2022 will mean the Sharks will have seven home contests in 2023, including all but one of the non-region games.
A final word on Carolina Forest’s schedule was not available Monday afternoon. The Panthers are slated to play host to West Brunswick (N.C.) on Friday.
The Loris and Socastee artificial turf projects were previously completed and both have held preseason scrimmages. Loris will play at home Friday against Green Sea Floyds, while Socastee’s first regular-season home game will come next week against Silver Bluff.
Those were the four initial projects to replace the remaining eight natural grass football fields in the area with artificial turf. North Myrtle Beach, Green Sea Floyds and Aynor will have their field projects commence in late spring/early summer of 2023, with Conway’s to follow in 2024.
