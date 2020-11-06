Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Myrtle Beach 6 North Myrtle Beach 34 (FINAL)
Georgetown 12 Socastee 29 (FINAL)
St. James 24 Loris 12 (FINAL)
Thursday night
Wilson 6 Carolina Forest 42 (FINAL)
Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Myrtle Beach 6 North Myrtle Beach 34 (FINAL)
Georgetown 12 Socastee 29 (FINAL)
St. James 24 Loris 12 (FINAL)
Thursday night
Wilson 6 Carolina Forest 42 (FINAL)
Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway Medical Center is facing objections to its plans to build a hospital in Carolina Forest. Some residents and officials see the project as bad for the environment. Others believe it’s critical infrastructure. Should CMC be allowed to build a hospital there?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.