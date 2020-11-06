1023 NMB football_JM20.JPG

North Myrtle Beach’s Cameron Freeman rushes in the win over West Florence on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night.

Myrtle Beach 6 North Myrtle Beach 34 (FINAL)

Georgetown 12 Socastee 29 (FINAL)

St. James 24 Loris 12 (FINAL)

Thursday night

Wilson 6 Carolina Forest 42 (FINAL)

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.