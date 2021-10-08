924 MB football_JM12.JPG

Myrtle Beach’s Tyron Miles and the Seahawks sport the chrome helmets in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday, Sept. 25. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night.

Hartsville 0 Myrtle Beach 7  (Q1)

Georgetown 0 Aynor 0 (Q1)

Darlington 0 North Myrtle Beach 0  (Q1)

St. James 0 Socastee 0 (Q1)

Carolina Forest 0 Conway 0  (Q1)

Thursday

Lucy Beckham 0 Loris 35 (FINAL)

Timmonsville 8 Green Sea Floyds 48 (FINAL)

