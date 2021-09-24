Aynor football

Preparing for the coming season, Aynor High School scrimmages on Thursday, Aug. 5. 2021.

 By Janet Morgan janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night.

Dillon 33 Aynor 14 (Q4)

West Columbus (N.C.) 20 Green Sea Floyds 36 (Q4)

Fort Dorchester 17 Myrtle Beach 21 (Q4)

North Myrtle Beach 10 South Florence 23 (Q4)

Sumter 33 St. James 14 (Q4)

Whiteville (N.C.) 21 Socastee 10 (HALFTIME)

Waccamaw 13 Loris 28 (Q3)

Conway 26 Carolina Forest 7 (Q4)

