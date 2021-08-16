This week was supposed to be the grand unveiling of the 2021 football season.
In Horry County, it’ll feel more like a soft launch.
Thanks to pandemic-related postponements and teams previously scheduling Week 0 as an open date, there will be just two squads from the district lacing it up on Friday. By comparison, Horry County had three teams in the 2019 lower state championship round of the playoffs.
Yes, Loris and St. James are on the schedule to play Saturday — one day after Carolina Forest heads to West Brunswick (North Carolina) and Aynor plays host to Lake View. But coaches are preparing for a Swiss cheese approach to the year, hoping to fill as many of the potential holes as possible.
“It’s unbelievable pressure,” said Loris coach Greg Mance, whose team has already lost two non-region games. “You’re trying to get your football team ready. You’re doing social distancing and sanitizing and keeping them apart. Now, you have to worry about losing games. If it’s not one thing, it’s another.
“It’s not fair to these kids to only play seven or eight ball games. We’re going to really get on there and look and beat the bushes to see if we can get them 10 games.”
Loris, which came out of its preseason quarantine just in time to participate in last week’s CNB Kickoff Classic, received news that its Sept. 10 game at Green Sea Floyds and its Sept. 17 contest at Lake View were both getting wiped from the schedule. That happened after Region V-A elected to move its own region games to Weeks 3-7, in conjunction with Loris’ Region VII-3A deciding to keep its region games on the back end of the schedule.
Lions Athletics Director Barry Brooks has listed those openings on the S.C. High School League’s scheduling portal, but as of yet, the school has not found acceptable replacements for either.
The next large domino to fall for local schools may be in Region VI-5A, which includes Carolina Forest, Conway, St. James, Socastee and Sumter. The athletics directors from that region will meet again Monday to vote on several plans to ensure its own path through the regular season. One plan is for each school to play the other four twice, once as a region game and another in a non-region scenario.
That plan would give the division more concrete answers and allow it more autonomy, but it would also put several huge non-region games in jeopardy and leave schools like Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach scrambling for their own replacements.
For Mance, he knows the feeling.
“I hate doing that. It looks like you don’t know what you’re doing,” he said. “If they came up to me Wednesday and said we’re backing this thing up a couple weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised.”
SCHEDULING ISSUES, PART II
Bigger than the region-by-region inconsistency, of course, are the quarantines that are forcing movement en masse.
No one knows when a team could possibly be exposed and placed into a quarantine — or when it would happen to an opponent. But we do know it is taking place at a slightly higher rate than it did a year ago.
The SCHSL approximated that an average of 10-15% of each week’s games were canceled or postponed in 2020. Based on tracking and media reports from around South Carolina, that figure stands between 15-18% heading into this week.
All told, at least 22% of the state’s varsity teams have had a quarantine situation since July 1, although the figure is believed to be higher since many teams didn’t publicize the loss of off-season conditioning.
SCHEDULING ISSUES, PART III
Another decision from north of the state line could affect three Horry County programs.
The N.C. High School Athletics Association and specifically some of its conferences (its equivalent to the SCHSL’s regions) are mulling plans similar to last year that forbid its teams from playing out-of-state competition, either home or away.
If that comes to fruition, three more games would be wiped off the books. Loris would lose its Sept. 3 games against South Columbus and North Myrtle Beach would lose its game that night against West Brunswick. Of a more immediate concern is Carolina Forest's trip to West Brunswick this Friday.
Panthers Athletics Director Tripp Satterwhite said that game is still on, but as everyone knows by now, changes are happening on the fly.
