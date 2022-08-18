Scott Saylor lined up in the 2021 season opener and put on a show.
He threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns, completing 13-of-14 passes. He also ran for 59 yards and three more touchdowns. It wasn’t just that it was Saylor’s varsity debut that made the outing so impressive.
It was the first time he’d played in a real game in nearly 22 months.
“I was just ready to play since I was out for so long,” said Saylor, who missed the entire 2020 season after breaking his arm in the preseason. “I was watching them play for my whole sophomore year. After that, it was like ‘This is 5A football. I’m really doing this.’”
The lost year was going to be spent as Kyle Watkins’ back-up or with the JV team. Still, Saylor lost snaps for both teams. It stunted his learning curve, but also his physical one, as he was unable to do anything in the weight room for about five months since he couldn’t grip a barbell. By that point, the staff knew he had the inside track to take over the starting job, but no one knew since he missed such a huge chunk of the offseason.
If anything, the last six months have proved just how much he could do with every available day.
Using both the team’s offseason workout regimen and a private trainer, Saylor has put on about 20 pounds of muscle, something Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris described as an example to everyone else.
“His work ethic, how much he cares about our program - that’s the biggest thing about him,” Morris said. “The kids believe in him. He’s a good, talented kid. He’s improved a ton. The kids see how hard he works.”
Now, everyone is about to see how much Saylor can produce.
In nine games last season, he threw for 1,214 yards and eight touchdowns and ran for another 244 yards and six scores. He missed the team’s playoff game against Chapin due a fracture in his right fibula (smaller lower leg bone). Much like the season opener, though, his final performance of 2021 also showed his mettle.
During the regular-season finale against St. James, Saylor suffered the leg injury in the first half. He stayed in the game and was a perfect 7-for-7 in the second half, including a huge third-quarter drive that quelled the Sharks’ momentum. Saylor wanted to prove to his teammates that he was there for them - much like he has this offseason with the added workout routine he believes will lead to more stable footing. He doesn’t want to see a repeat of the “down year” that was 2021.
“If they see that, if they can see that they can trust me - if I’m going to give it my all every single practice - that’s important,” Saylor said. “If the fan base can see that, too, that’s when it can get fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.