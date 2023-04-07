Antoine Rivens came right out and said it.
He’s not going to recruit.
One day after being announced as the first football coach at Atlantic Collegiate Academy - a new charter that’s part of an already successful network of such schools around South Carolina - the longtime assistant coach at both the college and high school levels said his first head coaching job is going to reflect upon his own integrity and focus on development, both physically and mentally.
Not cherry-picking another coach’s talent.
“It’s going to be attractive. People are attracted to new things, period. I think the culture we’ll establish, parents will want to be a part of it,” said Rivens, who has spent the past six seasons as the top assistant at sister school Oceanside Collegiate. “The one thing that keeps me going, as long as I’m true and being honest with myself, as long as I’m not doing anything that’s against the South Carolina High School League rules, I’ll be OK. What I’m going to try to do is dispel these myths. I’m not going door-to-door recruiting anybody.”
Rivens went on to say that many of the most common myths - that football players aren’t going to real classes, that coaches are paid six figures and, of course, the recruiting accusations - are something he’s dealt with during his entire time at Oceanside.
He’s got his own theory.
“They build up this thing in case you beat them,” Rivens said. “I already know it’s going to be a battle. People are going to try to link up and derail it the best they can.”
And while time will tell what Atlantic is able to accomplish on a local level, let alone a statewide one, Rivens is very much going to mimic what worked while using his own connections over nearly two decades of in-state experience.
At Oceanside, Rivens’ played a hefty role in what has been one of the most successful start-up programs in South Carolina. After a 2016 season in which the head coach quit two games into the season and left parents to pick up the pieces, the Landsharks have proven capable of competing at a high level.
Last year’s team played for the Class 2A state championship. The 2019 squad made the lower state title game. Overall, Oceanside won 49 games, a figure altered significantly by pandemic-related game cancellations and five forfeits (four for an ineligible player, another for a COVID-19 exposure that knocked the Landsharks from the 2020 playoffs).
Rivens helped steer Coastal Carolina as Dave Bennett’s top assistant during that program’s first seven seasons, then worked alongside head coaches Chad Grier, Joe Call and Chad Wilkes to do the same at Oceanside.
“[Rivens has] gone through this at our sister school and knows what it takes to do this,” Atlantic Collegiate Athletics Director William Payne said. “Obviously, I’m open to college coaches. The Coastal thing was great. But starting a program at Coastal with those types of resources is different than what we’re able to do.
“I did value his time at Coastal immensely. But what he did at Oceanside was more important to me. He knows what we want out of our student-athletes. What he did at Oceanside was the deciding factor.”
Rivens was ultimately selected over a SCISA coach with state championships, a local long-time sub-varsity coach and a small-college coach from Georgia.
“He’s really good,” Oceanside head coach Chad Wilkes said. “It was a no-brainer hire for them and definitely expected. Hate to lose him, but he’s such a good person everybody is really happy for him.”
The next few weeks will include putting a staff tougher and setting the summer conditioning program for student-athletes who are enrolled for the 2023-2024 school year. ACA is not allowed to do anything until the end of this school year, so he’s got a few weeks to play with to make sure he’s set the foundation.
The school will open in a temporary location for the 2023-2024 school year before setting up shop at its future home off Bear Bluff Road off S.C. 90.
That's another plus for Rivens. He’s about to have a much shorter commute.
Throughout his entire time at Oceanside, he spent three hours each day in his car getting from his home in Conway to Mount Pleasant and then back to Conway. With that soon to be out of the equation, Rivens can put even more time now directly into the program at Atlantic.
His program.
The fit, as it was, ended up being perfect.
“When this school was being [planned], it caught my eye,” Rivens said. “I thought I had a good shot of getting it.”
