In many ways, this still feels like Year One for Ben Hampton.

Yes, the Socastee football coach will be entering his third season this fall, but the twists and turns associated with COVID football didn’t exactly lend themselves to as much production as he’d hoped. Monday will mark just his second spring conditioning period after the 2020 sessions were canceled outright.

And last year’s weren’t exactly ripe with anticipation.

Hampton and the rest of Horry County’s coaches are hoping this May will be different.

“COVID put us so far behind the eight ball in that first year that we’ve been trying to catch up ever since,” Hampton said. “We made it through [spring ball in 2021), and we had phenomenal spring numbers. But as the COVID spike happened again, we [lost players prior to the fall]. … This is the first year we’ve had after school workouts for the last two months. We kind of head into this thing with a head of steam.”

The May practice sessions allowed by the South Carolina High School League are expected to take on more of the look of what they had in 2019 and prior. Several teams, like Socastee, will be void of some of their top players due to the playoff schedules for baseball and boys soccer.

But that’s a small consideration for Hampton, who has seen bigger impacts during his short time leading Socastee’s football program.

His first two seasons were heavily altered by quarantines and game cancellations, and his offseason conditioning programs were hampered by similar stalls. After all, it was the Braves coach who in the summer of 2020 preemptively shut down his program days before a countywide lockdown happened during one of the early peaks of the pandemic.

Now, the biggest immediate issue will be the lack of players who are competing in other sports. That includes standout quarterback Rocco Wojcik and receiver Steven Greene, who are baseball starters, and the majority of the Braves’ linemen, who are still in the midst of track and field. Hampton has already adjusted leading into Monday’s first day.