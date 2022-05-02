In many ways, this still feels like Year One for Ben Hampton.
Yes, the Socastee football coach will be entering his third season this fall, but the twists and turns associated with COVID football didn’t exactly lend themselves to as much production as he’d hoped. Monday will mark just his second spring conditioning period after the 2020 sessions were canceled outright.
And last year’s weren’t exactly ripe with anticipation.
Hampton and the rest of Horry County’s coaches are hoping this May will be different.
“COVID put us so far behind the eight ball in that first year that we’ve been trying to catch up ever since,” Hampton said. “We made it through [spring ball in 2021), and we had phenomenal spring numbers. But as the COVID spike happened again, we [lost players prior to the fall]. … This is the first year we’ve had after school workouts for the last two months. We kind of head into this thing with a head of steam.”
The May practice sessions allowed by the South Carolina High School League are expected to take on more of the look of what they had in 2019 and prior. Several teams, like Socastee, will be void of some of their top players due to the playoff schedules for baseball and boys soccer.
But that’s a small consideration for Hampton, who has seen bigger impacts during his short time leading Socastee’s football program.
His first two seasons were heavily altered by quarantines and game cancellations, and his offseason conditioning programs were hampered by similar stalls. After all, it was the Braves coach who in the summer of 2020 preemptively shut down his program days before a countywide lockdown happened during one of the early peaks of the pandemic.
Now, the biggest immediate issue will be the lack of players who are competing in other sports. That includes standout quarterback Rocco Wojcik and receiver Steven Greene, who are baseball starters, and the majority of the Braves’ linemen, who are still in the midst of track and field. Hampton has already adjusted leading into Monday’s first day.
“We’re going back to the basics,” Hampton said. “We’re going to teach. We’re going to maximize our time with these guys and get everybody where we need to be.”
NUTS AND BOLTS
Over the course of May, individual South Carolina High School League programs around the state are allowed a maximum of 20 practice sessions, with half of those going in full pads.
One of those full-pad practices can be a spring game (schedule for Horry County below, where available). Most coaches utilize a Monday-Thursday routine that sets up players for the same schedule that will be used for the summer weight and conditioning programs.
PALMETTO COMBINE SERIES
On Saturday, players from Horry County will be participating in the Palmetto Combine Series lower event, which will be held at Summerville High School.
The combine will be used to evaluate talent and accumulate official measurables such as height, weight and times on certain drills. It include more than 40 locals from the rising senior and junior classes. Rising seniors will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m., with rising juniors taking part in their combine in the afternoon.
The list of Class of 2023 invites for the combine is below (although several others were added after the initial release).
SENIOR INVITEES
Michael Gillard, DB, Myrtle Beach
Marvin Lewis, DB, Socastee
Emmanuel Deas, DL, Aynor
Jeremiah Durham, DL, Aynor
Grayson Gollie, DL, St. James
Chris Skinner, DL, St. James
Keron Starks, DL, Socastee
Daniel Deneen, K/P, St. James
Jyreon Dewitt, LB, North Myrtle Beach
Avery Duncan, LB/DB, North Myrtle Beach
Jonathon Francois, LB, North Myrtle Beach
Markey Faulkner, LB, St. James
Arber Lekani, LB, Socastee
Dylan Breese, OL, Socastee
Jamari Brooks, OL, North Myrtle Beach
Malikhi Dozier, OL, Aynor
Wade White, OL, Myrtle Beach
Wyatt Cody, RB, Aynor
DeQuan Durham, RB, North Myrtle Beach
Caden O’Keefe, RB, Socastee
Cam Ward, RB/LB, Myrtle Beach
Kenny Brown, WR, Myrtle Beach
Jake Doty, WR, Myrtle Beach
Steven Green, WR, Socastee
HORRY COUNTY SPRING GAME SCHEDULE
Wednesday, May 25
Socastee
Thursday, May 26
Loris, North Myrtle Beach
Friday, May 27
Aynor
No spring game
Myrtle Beach, Green Sea Floyds, Conway, Carolina Forest
