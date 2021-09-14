The years-long belief that Region VI is the best region in all of Class 4A hasn't hit a snag yet.
On Tuesday, four teams from the division found themselves in the latest S.C. Prep Football Media Polls. Myrtle Beach (No. 3), North Myrtle Beach (No. 6), South Florence (No. 8) and West Florence (No. 10) all appeared in the rankings. South Florence will head to No. 4 South Pointe on Friday, while the other three will be favored to win their region openers, meaning a wholesale improvement could be on tap for next week.
Joining Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach from the Horry County contingent was Aynor, which remained at No. 7 in Class 3A. Carolina Forest, which was receiving votes last week, dropped out of the conversation after a lopsided loss at Sumter last week.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (16)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Chapin
7. Ridge View
8. Dorman
9. Ashley Ridge
10. Woodmont
Others receiving votes: Riverside, Byrnes, Spring Valley, Lexington, Sumter. Stratford, Goose Creek, Spartanburg, Mauldin
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (15)
2. Greenville (1)
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Beaufort
8. South Florence
9. Catawba Ridge
10. West Florence
Others receiving votes: May River, Indian Land, Irmo, Westside
Class 3A
1. Daniel (16)
2. Dillon
3. Camden
4. Brookland-Cayce
5. Chapman
6. Clinton
7. Aynor
8. Gilbert
9. Chester
10. Powdersville
Also receiving votes: Lower Richland, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Seneca
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Gray Collegiate (3)
3. Saluda
4. Marion
5. Silver Bluff
6. Barnwell
7. Andrews
8. Phillip Simmons
9. Timberland
10. (tie) Wade Hampton
10. (tie) St. Joseph’s
10. (tie) Christ Church
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Newberry, Woodland, Pageland Central, Lake Marion
Class A
1. Southside Christian (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Whale Branch
4. Lamar
5. (tie) Blackville-Hilda
5. (tie) Lake View
7. Great Falls
8. Lewisville
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley
