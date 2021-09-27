When Region VI-5A announced its scheduling plan for the 2021 football season, there were questions that deserved answers.
The five-team division — made up of Horry County’s four Class 5A schools and Sumter — entered into a hand-shake agreement back in August. The teams would hold themselves accountable, knowing the end result could benefit all of them.
Friday night was a perfect example of a program delivering on that verbal commitment. Carolina Forest hosted Conway with a significantly depleted roster, one that left at least a few parents questioning whether the Panthers should even play the game.
The Panthers got drilled, falling 33-14 to a team that they hadn’t lost to since 2017.
“We were in a position where if you weren’t shut down by the district and you could play safely, you go play,” said Sumter Athletics Director Curtis Johnson, also the Region VI-5A chair. “That’s what Carolina Forest did. Everyone trusts each other and knows we will do what we can to play.
“It’s a trust thing. You have to trust the teams in your region. It’s about the kids. You have to play as much as you can for your kids.”
The double round robin system was created as a back-up plan of sorts. If any of the teams in the region couldn’t play the second game between schools, the first contest would count toward the region standings. Conway, then, has an all-important victory in its back pocket that could ultimately lead to a playoff berth.
So, what’s to stop the Tigers from using it and backing out of the rematch on Oct. 8?
The same trust that led Marc Morris to have his Carolina Forest team play last week.
On Friday, Morris would not tell the Chronicle how many players were missing against Conway. Again on Monday, he declined to give specifics. However, it was clear this wasn’t the same Panthers team that had suited up for most of the year.
Nearly every position group was affected in some way. Yet, Carolina Forest played anyway.
The timing of the decision to proceed couldn’t have been a bigger sign of what is to come.
This week, Region VI-5A’s actual region games will begin when Conway heads to St. James and Socastee plays at Sumter.
Looking at it another way, the region is set up better than almost any other in the state in terms of making sure it gets through the most important games in the regular season. Effectively, Sumter, which has played three region foes already, has five weeks to play Socastee. The rest of the region has five weeks to find a way to play two games. Anything else is gravy.
The added wiggle room is reducing the scheduling stresses other programs are currently struggling to navigate.
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Carolina Forest is the only area team not set to play a game this week. The Panthers were initially looking for a filler opponent — it is the team’s open date in the region schedule — but elected to use it as a recovery week instead.
That leaves Loris as the lone Horry County team still capable of playing a 10-game regular season. Every game this week is a region contest.
Friday’s slate:
Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds
Aynor at Waccamaw
Loris at Georgetown
Myrtle Beach at West Florence
Wilson at North Myrtle Beach
Socastee at Sumter
Conway at St. James
CONWAY HIRES BASEBALL COACH
Myrtle Beach assistant coach Billy Sylvester was announced Monday as the new head baseball coach at Conway, per Tigers Athletics Director Anthony Carroll.
Sylvester previously served as the head coach at Johnsonville, Darlington, Laurence Manning and Carolina Academy after a playing career that included 10 seasons in the minor leagues.
“I’m excited about getting coach Sylvester,” Carroll said. “He comes with a very good background, being in the Braves’ organization for a number of years. I checked up on his references, and the thing they kept saying was that he knows the game.”
Sylvester will replace Carroll, who was named the school’s athletics director in July. Carroll has served as the Tigers’ head coach since 2003 and as an assistant before that.
