Adam Randall decided he was going to give himself a constant reminder. So he changed course.

Each morning on the way to school since last year, the Myrtle Beach star receiver and Little River resident drives by the North Myrtle Beach football stadium, a reminder of the shame of getting swept by the Chiefs last season. Those two losses prevented the Seahawks from playing for a state championship.

Randall found motivation in the daily reminder.

“After what happened last year, seeing our seniors so upset, losing to the team [where] I live, it just hurt me, hurt me to my core,” Randall said. “It didn’t sit well with it for two-three months. You can ask my Mom and Dad. I was just mad all the time. It still haunts me today. I feel like it’s a nightmare.”

Myrtle Beach has nothing to play for in terms of region or playoff standing Friday when the rival Chiefs come to town. Telling Randall that is wasted breath.

He believes this week’s game is about revenge — potential payback for the two beatdowns the Chiefs handed Myrtle Beach in 2020.

The Seahawks were good. The Chiefs were better.

Now, the tables appear to be somewhat turned. Myrtle Beach is headed for a No. 1 ranking in the state media polls and has already clinched the Region VI-4A title — something that happened Friday with the Seahawks’ 21-17 victory over South Florence. North Myrtle Beach, meanwhile, has clinched a playoff berth but is locked into the No. 5 seed from the region. Either team could rest starters, plug in junior varsity players and the output of the result would mean nothing.

Except to Randall.

That’s because he’s an outlier of sorts.

The Clemson commitment is one of the small number of varsity athletes in the area who can be open about not living in the zoned portion of Horry County Schools where he attends school. Since second grade — when he attended a Carolina Forest-zoned school — he attended schools near where his mother, Wanda, worked. She has been a district employee for years. Transportation and near-open enrollment predated most of the red-zoned concerns the district now faces. It was the same situation for then-Socastee star Hunter Renfrow during his Braves days, despite the fact that he lived in Myrtle Beach city limits.