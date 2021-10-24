Adam Randall decided he was going to give himself a constant reminder. So he changed course.
Each morning on the way to school since last year, the Myrtle Beach star receiver and Little River resident drives by the North Myrtle Beach football stadium, a reminder of the shame of getting swept by the Chiefs last season. Those two losses prevented the Seahawks from playing for a state championship.
Randall found motivation in the daily reminder.
“After what happened last year, seeing our seniors so upset, losing to the team [where] I live, it just hurt me, hurt me to my core,” Randall said. “It didn’t sit well with it for two-three months. You can ask my Mom and Dad. I was just mad all the time. It still haunts me today. I feel like it’s a nightmare.”
Myrtle Beach has nothing to play for in terms of region or playoff standing Friday when the rival Chiefs come to town. Telling Randall that is wasted breath.
He believes this week’s game is about revenge — potential payback for the two beatdowns the Chiefs handed Myrtle Beach in 2020.
The Seahawks were good. The Chiefs were better.
Now, the tables appear to be somewhat turned. Myrtle Beach is headed for a No. 1 ranking in the state media polls and has already clinched the Region VI-4A title — something that happened Friday with the Seahawks’ 21-17 victory over South Florence. North Myrtle Beach, meanwhile, has clinched a playoff berth but is locked into the No. 5 seed from the region. Either team could rest starters, plug in junior varsity players and the output of the result would mean nothing.
Except to Randall.
That’s because he’s an outlier of sorts.
The Clemson commitment is one of the small number of varsity athletes in the area who can be open about not living in the zoned portion of Horry County Schools where he attends school. Since second grade — when he attended a Carolina Forest-zoned school — he attended schools near where his mother, Wanda, worked. She has been a district employee for years. Transportation and near-open enrollment predated most of the red-zoned concerns the district now faces. It was the same situation for then-Socastee star Hunter Renfrow during his Braves days, despite the fact that he lived in Myrtle Beach city limits.
Randall has been a Seahawk since sixth grade
And he hopes to make the most of his last regular-season game against his neighbors.
“We cannot have a loss going into the playoffs,” Randall said. “I feel that game is one of the most important parts of our season.
“It’s time to show them who the top dog is this year.”
EIGHT OF NINE; BUT WHICH EIGHT?
We’ve known for two weeks that eight of the nine Horry County teams were going to make the playoffs. But we’ve also known that we don’t know who will round out the final spots.
It’s coming close to decision time.
Entering the final week of the regular season, this is who’s in: Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Aynor, Loris and Green Sea Floyds.
This is what’s still left to be determined: Which two teams among Conway, Socastee and St. James will make it.
If Conway (vs. Sumter) or St. James (vs. Carolina Forest) win Friday, it will make for an easy seeding process. If both of the home teams lose, it will enact a three-way tie-breaker that doesn’t land in St. James’ favor.
The Region VI-5A tiebreaker protocols if Conway, Socastee and St. James all finish 1-3 will come down to point differential between the three teams. In that scenario, St. James will finish fifth in the region and miss the playoffs. Socastee would be No. 4 and Conway, by way of its head-to-head win over Socastee, would end up at No. 3.
AYNOR’S ALLEN COULD MISS PLAYOFF GAME
Aynor got extra motivation to fill the Week 10 hole in its schedule when head coach Jason Allen was ejected from the team’s Oct. 15 win over Loris.
Allen was tossed for arguing with officials during what was an ultra-physical game that eventually earned the Blue Jackets a first-round home playoff game. It handed Allen an automatic two-game suspension, a typical protocol from the S.C. High School League.
He served the first half of that in Thursday’s non-region win over Lamar. However, since his appeal to reduce that suspension was denied, Allen will not be allowed to coach in that first round contest unless his team picks up a last-minute opponent this week.
“If someone calls us and says they want to play, we’ll play a bunch of young guys,” Allen said. “You work all year and one of your big goals is to get a home playoff game. As I tell my kids all year, bad things happen to good people. We’re going to fight through it. We’re fine. It’s just football. Anybody can do what I do.”
Barring a last-minute pick up by either Aynor or Loris, which has also failed to find a Week 10 game, seven of Horry County’s teams will be in action this week.
This week’s schedule:
Green Sea Floyds (5-1, 3-0) at Lake View (6-2, 2-1)
North Myrtle Beach (4-3, 2-3) at Myrtle Beach (6-1, 5-0)
Socastee (1-5) at Waccamaw (1-6)
Sumter (7-1, 3-0) at Conway (3-3, 1-2)
Carolina Forest (4-4, 2-1) at St. James (3-3, 1-2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.