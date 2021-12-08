Adam Randall had bigger games prior to Oct. 8. And he had some monster performances after, too.
But it was that night, playing against Hartsville, that the Myrtle Beach standout’s coach saw him finally bring together years of anticipation and expectations. Statistically, it wasn’t Randall’s best game — not even close. In those 48 minutes, the MyHorryNews.com All-County Offensive Player of the Year took what he believed was his.
“That was such a big game,” Seahawks coach Mickey Wilson said. “And it was kind of like ‘OK, I’m gonna dominate now.’”
As Randall went, the rest of the team followed in the 47-14 victory over what amounted to the second-best team in Region VI-4A. Randall had eight receptions for 80 yards, and he also rushed eight times for 88 more yards and a touchdown.
Again, the fact that the victory over the Red Foxes ended up being one of the two most important wins toward a region championship meant more than his numbers. Besides, it was Randall who was to blame for them looking rather pedestrian anyway.
In the season opener against Oceanside Collegiate, he had 284 total yards and three touchdowns. Two weeks later against eventual Class 5A lower state finalist Fort Dorchester, he tallied 181 yards and two more touchdowns. There was another 200-yard receiving night against Wilson, and then another against North Myrtle Beach, when he caught five touchdowns.
Randall finished his final season with 1,267 yards and 16 touchdowns receiving. Running mostly out of the team’s Rhino heavy package, he chipped in another 325 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
He was the next breakout star in a long line of them at Myrtle Beach.
“All those other guys, J.J. Jones, Luke Doty, them taking me under their wing and allowing me to get to where I’m at now,” Randall said about his former teammates, who after this month he’ll join in the NCAA Power 5 ranks. “It’s a certain amount of pressure you have on yourself and the city puts on you. Myrtle Beach High School has been blessed with a great football program every year. It’s an expectation. You go into that facility and school every day and they prepare you that way. Act like champions are supposed to act.”
Randall doesn’t have a state championship under his belt; he wasn’t on varsity as a freshman when the team won the 2018 title. But what he does have is a career full of production. Despite a significant ankle injury during his sophomore season and pandemic-shorted junior and senior years, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Clemson commit finished his time at Myrtle Beach with 3,084 total yards (2,640 receiving) and 36 total touchdowns.
In 28 games.
The relatively limited body of work didn’t prevent him from garnering college offers galore from the top programs in the country.
Instead, Randall took advantage of the moments he could, and left his coaches thinking about how good he is and could be down the line.
“It’s really scary, because he’s so young for his [grade],” Wilson said. “Going to the next level, physically right now he could step on the field early and have a chance to compete for playing time. At that level, the Clemsons, Alabamas, Georgias of the world, that’s saying something.
“He’s definitely a kid who not only has a chance to play on Saturdays, but maybe Sundays one day if he continues to develop.”
MYHORRYNEWS.COM ALL-COUNTY OFFENSIVE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Adam Randall
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Receiver
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection and Clemson commit finished the season with 23 total touchdowns, 1,267 yards receiving and 325 yards rushing on 110 offensive touches.
Ryan Burger
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Quarterback
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Seahawks’ signal caller had 2,281 yards and 32 touchdowns passing and another 413 yards and two scores rushing in his final season before moving on to Appalachian State.
Colby Thorndyke
School | Green Sea Floyds
Position | Running Back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | East Carolina baseball signee took advantage of his only year with the Trojans by rushing for 1,103 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging eight yards per carry.
Tavarius Hooks
School | North Myrtle Beach
Position | Running back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Horry County’s leading rusher finished the year with 1,112 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground while splitting reps most of the season.
Dan Johnson
School | Green Sea Floyds
Position | Running back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Ended the season with 952 yards rushing while averaging 8.2 yards per carry; finished with eight total touchdowns to go along with 52.5 tackles on defense.
Elijah Vereen
School | North Myrtle Beach
Position | Running Back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Despite missing three full games to injury, rushed for 725 yards and 11 touchdowns in seven contests while averaging 8.5 yards per carry.
Randall Bellamy
School | Loris
Position | Running back/receiver
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Rushed for 455 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 9.7 yards per carry while tacking on a team-high 201 receiving yards and three scores on 24 receptions.
Carlton Terry
School | Conway
Position | Receiver
Grade | Senior
Year in review | After transitioning from quarterback, he led Region VI-5A with 787 receiving yards. Ended with 35 receptions and six touchdowns while averaging 22.5 yards per catch.
Rashon Owens
School | Carolina Forest
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Panthers’ guard graded out above 85% in every game this season for an offense that put up more than 3,200 yards in 10 games, including eight Class 5A opponents.
Ashlin McCulley
School | Socastee
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | After transferring into the program, the 6-foot-3, 340-pounder took over one of the starting guard spots and racked up 14 pancakes and 16 knockdown blocks.
Jesus Gutierrez
School | Green Sea Floyds
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Playing primarily left tackle, the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl selection graded out at 90% for his third and final year as a starter for the Trojans.
Wade White
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Seahawks’ tackle was instrumental for an offensive line that produced more than 4,300 yards of offense in 11 games and allowed just 15 sacks.
Preston Todd
School | North Myrtle Beach
Position | Kicker
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Led Horry County with four field goals, including three from 30 yards or longer. Also converted 19 extra point attempts in 24 tries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.