Loris (7-3) at Camden (7-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | While everyone will be focused on Camden tailback Averee Hickmon and bruising quarterback Grayson White (Myrtle Beach fans remember White from the season opener), the Bulldogs’ defense can be downright dominant on the Class 3A level. Seniors David Copley and Xzavier McLeod and junior Wilson Nash all have double-digit tackle-for-loss numbers. Camden has also averaged four sacks per game and forced more than 10 fumbles. And a tough non-region slate that also included games against Gray Collegiate, A.C. Flora and Hartsville certainly seems to have done the trick. Since the last of those games, the Bulldogs are 5-0 and have defeated their opponents by an average score of 48-9.
Aynor (6-4) at Crestwood (7-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | One of the reasons Aynor runs the offense it does is to better its chances in games like this one. Crestwood can score points in bunches and doesn’t need long to do it, either. For the Blue Jackets, limiting how many touches talented quarterback Javion Martin gets is key. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior and three-year starter is making his earlier work look light this fall. So far, he’s thrown for 2,179 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for another 422 yards and seven scores. On top of that, he’s only thrown five picks all season despite the fact that he’s attempted 220 passes, and three of those interceptions came in one game (a game he threw for 450 yards and four touchdowns, we should mention). Aynor, then, needs to not only keep the sticks moving, it needs to get into the end zone when it has the ball. If not, Martin could take over in a hurry.
North Myrtle Beach (2-8) at Irmo (7-3)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | Looking at similar opponents doesn’t always get you very far. Maybe a few key pieces were out for one game but not the other. Or maybe one of the involved teams just got hot. But, if you’re a North Myrtle Beach fan, it’s difficult to look at Irmo’s Sept. 16 result and not start getting a little nervous. On that night, the Yellow Jackets’ defense held the high-powered Hartsville offense to 14 points, some 31 points below the Red Foxes’ average and five full touchdowns below what Hartsville dumped on North Myrtle Beach roughly a month later. Irmo isn’t a flashy defense - it doesn’t create large amounts of turnovers and it spends a relatively small time in the offensive backfield. But what it does well is tackle. Led by Jylil Favor and Marquell Lewis, six different players have put up at least 40 stops this year.
Myrtle Beach (4-6) at May River (5-5)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | It’s probably beyond time to call the 2022 Myrtle Beach football season exactly what it is for the players and staff - a pretty big let down. And even if that is a product of the success the Seahawks have had previously under Mickey Wilson, and even if that loss to North Myrtle Beach is going to sting for a bit, beating May River on Friday and adding at least one playoff victory to a season that is almost destined to end with a losing record could remove some of the bad taste in Myrtle Beach’s mouth. The good news is that picking up that win four hours from home is entirely possible. The Seahawks have played the type of schedule where nothing May River does is out of their reach. But the bad news is that Myrtle Beach has yet to instill much confidence in itself. The loss to North Myrtle Beach was direct proof of that.
Conway (4-6) at Summerville (8-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Summerville 34, Conway 19 (2011)
About the game | Two of the Class 5A games the Tigers lost this year - to Ashley Ridge in non-region play and Sumter last week to close out the regular season - are going to come rushing back to Conway when they set foot on Summerville’s field during pregame. Simply, the Green Wave are among the biggest teams in the state. Its roster is full of 300-pound linemen, and Summerville’s linebacking/safety corps of Steve Simpkins, Jaidyn Penix and Michael Jenkins are long and rangy. When Carolina Forest lost to the Green Wave earlier this year, Panthers coach Marc Morris said Summerville reminded him of the Fort Dorchester squad that dominated most of the lower state in the mid-2010s. They’re that impressive looking, and the results have mostly followed. As far as tall tasks go, this likely is the biggest one Conway sees all year.
Berkeley (2-8) at St. James (5-5)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | www.team1prep.com/sc
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | When St. James got thumped by Stratford to end non-region play, the Sharks surely wanted to flush that game film. Tommy Norwood’s team regrouped, won a couple of region games and locked up this home game just the same. Still, St. James will have to show that it learned something in that Stratford loss for two reasons. First, it was arguably the Sharks’ worst offensive game of the season. They couldn’t pass, couldn’t run and couldn’t score until the game was basically out of reach. Secondly, Berkeley, while not its normal self, is nearly as big as Stratford was in the trenches and has the type of size that St. James has struggled to navigate this year. Expect the Sharks to find different ways to get the ball into the hands into Kiondre Haynes in a variety of ways to keep the Berkeley defense off balance and prevent them from stacking the box.
River Bluff (7-3) at Carolina Forest (6-4)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 36, River Bluff 25 (2019 playoffs)
About the game | Nathan Schuessler has quietly become the most effective receiver in Horry County, and the Carolina Forest senior could help his team and himself at the same time against River Bluff. The senior is within striking distance of the program’s single-season yards mark since Marc Morris took over prior to the 2014 season. Schuessler (44 receptions, 864 yards, nine touchdowns) is also not all that far away from a 1,000-yard season. More than likely, he’s going to need a couple playoff games to get there. But as we’ve seen twice in the last five games, there’s nothing to say he couldn’t get there Friday. Schuessler’s speed on the edge is undeniable, and if quarterback Scott Saylor can get his favorite target the ball in space, it could lead to some positive results.
STAT LEADERS
PASSING
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Scott Saylor
CF
2,249
144-217-6
18
Devin Grainger
CON
1,476
96-165-4
12
Connor Schwalm
STJ
1,367
123-213-8
11
Chance Hall
NMB
1,276
100-218-10
8
Wyatt Cannon
MB
970
67-114-4
10
RUSHING
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Malachi Washington
MB
1,270
204
6.2
16
Quadir Scott
SOC
743
144
5.2
10
DeQuan Durham
NMB
734
158
4.6
5
La’Ontray Knox
LOR
681
137
5.0
10
Daniel Stanley
AYN
614
96
6.4
5
Zion Gilbert
CF
601
93
6.5
11
Cam Ward
MB
583
84
6.9
8
Devin Grainger
CON
526
83
6.3
2
Ashton Hucks
AYN
516
103
5.0
3
Scott Saylor
CF
510
71
7.2
5
RECEIVING
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Nathan Schuessler
CF
864
44
19.6
9
Ben Sandt
STJ
619
48
12.9
5
Randall Bellamy
LOR
614
31
19.8
8
Aiden Brantley
CON
507
35
14.5
4
Jake Doty
MB
438
31
14.1
7
Derek Grant
CON
433
20
21.7
4
Kenny Brown
MB
427
22
19.4
3
Kaden Gore
NMB
388
23
16.9
3
Landon Cloninger
NMB
380
35
10.9
2
Deontrae Grant
SOC
378
22
17.2
3
