Loris (7-3) at Camden (7-3)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com

Last meeting | First meeting

About the game | While everyone will be focused on Camden tailback Averee Hickmon and bruising quarterback Grayson White (Myrtle Beach fans remember White from the season opener), the Bulldogs’ defense can be downright dominant on the Class 3A level. Seniors David Copley and Xzavier McLeod and junior Wilson Nash all have double-digit tackle-for-loss numbers. Camden has also averaged four sacks per game and forced more than 10 fumbles. And a tough non-region slate that also included games against Gray Collegiate, A.C. Flora and Hartsville certainly seems to have done the trick. Since the last of those games, the Bulldogs are 5-0 and have defeated their opponents by an average score of 48-9.

Aynor (6-4) at Crestwood (7-3)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | None

Last meeting | First meeting

About the game | One of the reasons Aynor runs the offense it does is to better its chances in games like this one. Crestwood can score points in bunches and doesn’t need long to do it, either. For the Blue Jackets, limiting how many touches talented quarterback Javion Martin gets is key. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior and three-year starter is making his earlier work look light this fall. So far, he’s thrown for 2,179 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for another 422 yards and seven scores. On top of that, he’s only thrown five picks all season despite the fact that he’s attempted 220 passes, and three of those interceptions came in one game (a game he threw for 450 yards and four touchdowns, we should mention). Aynor, then, needs to not only keep the sticks moving, it needs to get into the end zone when it has the ball. If not, Martin could take over in a hurry.

North Myrtle Beach (2-8) at Irmo (7-3)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com

Last meeting | First meeting

About the game | Looking at similar opponents doesn’t always get you very far. Maybe a few key pieces were out for one game but not the other. Or maybe one of the involved teams just got hot. But, if you’re a North Myrtle Beach fan, it’s difficult to look at Irmo’s Sept. 16 result and not start getting a little nervous. On that night, the Yellow Jackets’ defense held the high-powered Hartsville offense to 14 points, some 31 points below the Red Foxes’ average and five full touchdowns below what Hartsville dumped on North Myrtle Beach roughly a month later. Irmo isn’t a flashy defense - it doesn’t create large amounts of turnovers and it spends a relatively small time in the offensive backfield. But what it does well is tackle. Led by Jylil Favor and Marquell Lewis, six different players have put up at least 40 stops this year. 

Myrtle Beach (4-6) at May River (5-5)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9

Last meeting | First meeting

About the game | It’s probably beyond time to call the 2022 Myrtle Beach football season exactly what it is for the players and staff - a pretty big let down. And even if that is a product of the success the Seahawks have had previously under Mickey Wilson, and even if that loss to North Myrtle Beach is going to sting for a bit, beating May River on Friday and adding at least one playoff victory to a season that is almost destined to end with a losing record could remove some of the bad taste in Myrtle Beach’s mouth. The good news is that picking up that win four hours from home is entirely possible. The Seahawks have played the type of schedule where nothing May River does is out of their reach. But the bad news is that Myrtle Beach has yet to instill much confidence in itself. The loss to North Myrtle Beach was direct proof of that. 

Conway (4-6) at Summerville (8-2)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5

Last meeting | Summerville 34, Conway 19 (2011)

About the game | Two of the Class 5A games the Tigers lost this year - to Ashley Ridge in non-region play and Sumter last week to close out the regular season - are going to come rushing back to Conway when they set foot on Summerville’s field during pregame. Simply, the Green Wave are among the biggest teams in the state. Its roster is full of 300-pound linemen, and Summerville’s linebacking/safety corps of Steve Simpkins, Jaidyn Penix and Michael Jenkins are long and rangy. When Carolina Forest lost to the Green Wave earlier this year, Panthers coach Marc Morris said Summerville reminded him of the Fort Dorchester squad that dominated most of the lower state in the mid-2010s. They’re that impressive looking, and the results have mostly followed. As far as tall tasks go, this likely is the biggest one Conway sees all year. 

Berkeley (2-8) at St. James (5-5)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | www.team1prep.com/sc

Last meeting | First meeting

About the game | When St. James got thumped by Stratford to end non-region play, the Sharks surely wanted to flush that game film. Tommy Norwood’s team regrouped, won a couple of region games and locked up this home game just the same. Still, St. James will have to show that it learned something in that Stratford loss for two reasons. First, it was arguably the Sharks’ worst offensive game of the season. They couldn’t pass, couldn’t run and couldn’t score until the game was basically out of reach. Secondly, Berkeley, while not its normal self, is nearly as big as Stratford was in the trenches and has the type of size that St. James has struggled to navigate this year. Expect the Sharks to find different ways to get the ball into the hands into Kiondre Haynes in a variety of ways to keep the Berkeley defense off balance and prevent them from stacking the box.

River Bluff (7-3) at Carolina Forest (6-4)

Time | 7:30 p.m. 

Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina

Last meeting | Carolina Forest 36, River Bluff 25 (2019 playoffs)

About the game | Nathan Schuessler has quietly become the most effective receiver in Horry County, and the Carolina Forest senior could help his team and himself at the same time against River Bluff. The senior is within striking distance of the program’s single-season yards mark since Marc Morris took over prior to the 2014 season. Schuessler (44 receptions, 864 yards, nine touchdowns) is also not all that far away from a 1,000-yard season. More than likely, he’s going to need a couple playoff games to get there. But as we’ve seen twice in the last five games, there’s nothing to say he couldn’t get there Friday. Schuessler’s speed on the edge is undeniable, and if quarterback Scott Saylor can get his favorite target the ball in space, it could lead to some positive results. 

STAT LEADERS

PASSING

Player

School

Yards

C-A-I

 Touchdowns

Scott Saylor

CF

2,249

144-217-6

 18

Devin Grainger

CON

1,476

96-165-4

 12

Connor Schwalm

STJ

1,367

123-213-8

 11

Chance Hall

NMB

1,276

100-218-10

 8

Wyatt Cannon

MB

970

67-114-4

 10

RUSHING

Player

School

Yards

Carries

Average

Touchdowns

Malachi Washington

MB

1,270

204

6.2

16

Quadir Scott

SOC

743

144

5.2

10

DeQuan Durham

NMB

734

158

4.6

5

La’Ontray Knox

LOR

681

137

5.0

10

Daniel Stanley

AYN

614

96

6.4

5

Zion Gilbert

CF

601

93

6.5

11

Cam Ward

MB

583

84

6.9

8

Devin Grainger

CON

526

83

6.3

2

Ashton Hucks

AYN

516

103

5.0

3

Scott Saylor

CF

510

71

7.2

5

RECEIVING

Player

School

Yards

Receptions

Average

Touchdowns

Nathan Schuessler

CF

864

44

19.6

9

Ben Sandt

STJ

619

48

12.9

5

Randall Bellamy

LOR

614

31

19.8

8

Aiden Brantley

CON

507

35

14.5

4

Jake Doty

MB

438

31

14.1

7

Derek Grant

CON

433

20

21.7

4

Kenny Brown

MB

427

22

19.4

3

Kaden Gore

NMB

388

23

16.9

3

Landon Cloninger

NMB

380

35

10.9

2

Deontrae Grant

SOC

378

22

17.2

3

