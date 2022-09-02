CHARLESTON | Any tears after last week’s loss in the Lowcountry probably meant something else.
Carolina Forest was beat down in a lopsided defeat to Summerville, to the point where coach Marc Morris pulled his starters and attempted to hit the reset button.
This one against Oceanside Collegiate was different.
The Panthers fell 28-24 to one of Class 2A’s top programs at The Citadel after making the type of adjustments to get back into the game, initially taking a fourth-quarter lead and then seeing the Landsharks’ quick-strike offense come seemingly out of nowhere to win it.
“If we don’t feel this, there’s a problem,” Carolina Forest quarterback Scott Saylor said. “In the whole realm of things, this game doesn’t affect our playoff run or anything about that. It’s about getting us ready for that. Coming out short the last drive of the game, though, it’s tough.”
After Carolina Forest trailed at halftime, the Panthers’ defense switched fronts and started to make a squad with at least three future NCAA Division-I players look overmatched. A 21-13 Landsharks advantage was a tie game after Saylor’s 8-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion early in the third.
Then, Carolina Forest took the lead 24-21 on J.J. Chadick’s 22-yard field goal with 3:20 to play in the fourth.
All seemed right in the Panthers’ world, that is, until Oceanside got the ball back.
Vaughn Blue picked up a six-yard carry on the first play, quarterback Edward Reidenbach found a wide-open Jace Kraftchick for a 36-yard pass and then Blue put the Landsharks back up on top for good with his 26-yard scoring run, his second of the game.
Carolina Forest managed to get into Oceanside territory, but Saylor was sacked as time expired.
Saylor’s big night - he threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 97 and a score - wasn’t necessarily for naught. Nor was the defense’s adjustment after Blue ran for 92 first-half yards but finished with 134 for the game.
After all, most of the Panthers’ starters were watching the final quarter from the sideline in the loss to Summerville.
“We felt like our kids played for four quarters, played really hard. That’s the reason why this one hurts,” Morris said. “Summerville, I didn’t think we left it all on the field, especially early. [Against Oceanside], our kids kept fighting.”
Oceanside (2-1), which last week was defeated by South Florence (the Panthers’ next opponent) was led by Blue’s 134 yards and two touchdowns and another two rushing touchdowns from Reidenbach.
Those four trips to the end zone - three of which came in the first half - were more than enough to counter the fact that the Landsharks’ only two first downs of the second half came on the game-winning drive.
“Momentum’s a funny thing in high school football, right?” Morris said. “It’s a crazy game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.