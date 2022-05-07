SUMMERVILLE | Ben Hampton didn’t blink.
The Palmetto Combine Series was the most impressive and well-run event of its type that the Socastee coach has seen in his 15 years in the profession. Hampton had five rising seniors and five rising juniors participate in the lower state event, which took place Saturday at Summerville’s Memorial Stadium.
And for him, the timing couldn’t have been better.
“We’ve stressed that enough to our guys and it’s a big enough part of our strength and conditioning program that they understand what these measurements mean and the doors it can open for them,” Hampton said. “It’s huge for these kids who have basically been in isolation for the last two years with the recruiting world and everything done virtually. We’ve had more coaches in the building the last two weeks than we have in three years.”
The combine and its precursors at York and River Bluff last weekend provided the invitees the type of raw data rarely utilized on the high school scene. Catapult Sports provided wearable GPS vests to track times and speed in multiple events.
There was also a measurement station to get accurate height, weight and wingspan on every one of the 138 kids in attendance, as well as individual skill sessions that pitted players against others from the same position.
The data will be used to help the coaching staffs of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl to select their seniors for next year’s games.
All of that taking place as recruiting restrictions continue to lift for college programs means South Carolina’s players can make up for some of the lost time due to the pandemic.
“It’s a great opportunity for the athletes in our state to show their talent,” Socastee receiver Steven Greene said after participating Saturday. “It means a lot because since ninth grade, COVID’s been around, restrictions, no camps. Everything’s been pretty tight. Now, to have the opportunity to come here, the seniors who have been restricted by COVID can show their talents.”
Said Carolina Forest quarterback Scott Saylor: “This is awesome. Last year, even the year before that, you couldn’t talk with [college] coaches as much. This year, it’s opened up. [With the combine] it’s really good to see where you’re at. These are obviously the best players in the state.”
The recruiting aspect of it can’t be ignored.
Among the complaints from college coaches who are scouring over data is that the process is seldom uniform. Players are often listed taller or bigger than their actual size. Times in the 40-yard dash are decreased.
With the Palmetto Combine, the numbers are real, and they are tracked the same way regardless of what school a player is from.
Before the last of the six sessions wrapped, the organizers, including White Knoll assistant Neal Smith and York head coach Dean Boyd, were already kicking around ideas to improve the series for next year.
By all accounts, though, this was a heck of a start.
“I have received nothing but positive feedback from colleges and high school programs about the events so far,” Neal Smith said. “The combines have blown up, with several states’ football coaches associations wanting to copy our model. South Carolina is at the forefront of something special. We created an incredible opportunity for the players in our state to prove their athletic ability to hundreds of colleges.”
