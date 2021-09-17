Scott Earley vows to give his game a chance.
Mere hours after the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas effectively canceled its all-star event for the second consecutive year, Earley said the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl — more commonly known as the North-South All-Star Game — is still scheduled to be played after the conclusion of this season.
It is set for Saturday, Dec. 11 at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. And the first-year North-South director said he wants to keep it that way.
“We are working with medical professionals and constantly monitoring the situation,” Earley said Friday morning. “At this time, we do not feel it is necessary to cancel the game.”
For the Shrine Bowl board of governors, the decision to suspend its game (a release certainly sounded more like an outright cancellation) came one year and one week after it eliminated its 2020 event. North-South followed suit last fall, and it was the first time in decades the state was left without both of its two honorary postseason games for its best senior football players.
The announcement from the Shrine Bowl late Thursday night, then, meant Earley’s phone was blowing up late at night and then again before sunup on Friday. He was preparing for his Westside team’s game against Hart County, Georgia, but recognized it was proper to address the situation at hand.
And among the bigger questions is how player selection will be done this year.
The Shrine Bowl stated in its release that it would still honor the 88 players — 44 from South Carolina and their counterparts from North Carolina — in October. However, if they don’t have a game to play in Spartanburg, Earley said those players would be fair game for the North-South contest.
“We’re going to have the best 88 players,” he said. “The talent level may have just increased at the beach.”
The North-South game is planning on announcing its rosters in mid to late October. By that point, it will have also announced its rosters for the inaugural Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase, a skills challenge-style event set to take place at Doug Shaw on Friday, Dec. 10. Like North-South, the showcase will include 88 players. However, they will be selected anonymously.
Earley reiterated that medical protocols will be followed both during on- and off-field team activities for the entire week.
