Speed and experience were the keys to the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs’ 60-0 trouncing of the Darlington Falcons Friday night.

The win locked up a region playoff spot for the Chiefs who are 4-2 overall and 2-2 in region play.

The young, inexperienced Falcons could not hold off the faster and bigger Chiefs defense, and the Falcon defense had a tough time slowing down the North Myrtle Beach rushing attack.

The Chiefs set the tone early in the contest, recovering a Darlington fumble in the end zone for a touchdown with less than a minute off the clock.

The speedy Chiefs defensive line forced another fumble on Darlington’s next possession. The Chiefs rushed for a touchdown two minutes later.

On the night, North Myrtle Beach had four fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a blocked punt to help shut down the Falcon offense.

Offensively, the Chiefs picked up huge chunks of yardage on the ground, netting 221 yards rushing. Tavarius Hooks led all North Myrtle Beach rushers with 166 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The Chiefs scored on eight out of nine red zone opportunities.

North Myrtle Beach travels to West Florence next week for a tough region battle. The Chiefs then have a bye week before facing region and county foe Myrtle Beach in their final regular season game.

North Myrtle Beach head coach Matt Reel said he is proud of how his team responded Friday night, taking care of business and “doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Reel said his players did a great job across the board in all aspects of the game.

With a playoff spot under their belts, Reel said he told his team that they have a chance to do more than just make the playoffs.

“We have some big games coming up against West Florence and Myrtle Beach,” he said. “We can do our jobs against them and be hosting at home for the playoffs.”