FLORENCE | It was homecoming at West Florence High Friday night and the hometown Knights gave their huge crowd something to cheer about, knocking off region foe North Myrtle Beach 35-9.

Both teams came into the contest with 4-2 records with the Chiefs having already locked up a spot in the playoffs. They were hoping to knock off the Knights and keep their chances alive for hosting a playoff game, but such was not the case.

The Knights kept the North Myrtle Beach offense at bay, holding the Chiefs to just 91 total yards. The Knights, on the other hand, racked up 233 yards on offense with the yardage spread just about even between rushing and passing.

Penalties also played a big part in North Myrtle Beach’s struggles with the Chiefs garnering eight penalties for 71 yards. Several long gains, including a score, were called back.

West Florence got on the scoreboard less than three minutes into the game with a 1-yard plunge following an interception. The Knights would score on the ground, through the air, with field goals and blocked punts.

The Chiefs managed to get two points on a safety early in the third quarter on a blocked punt. They finished their scoring with a 2-yard touchdown toss with just four seconds remaining in the game.

An obviously disappointed Chiefs head coach Matt Reel said it was simple — his team just didn’t get the job done against the Knights.

“We didn’t execute and we didn’t do our assignments tonight,” Reel said. “The offense did not play well tonight. I’m the offensive coordinator and that’s just as much on me. I’ve got to do a better job and our players have to respond.”

The Chiefs have a bye next week before taking on county rival powerhouse Myrtle Beach.

After the game, Reel challenged his players to step up during the off week and decide to finish the season strong.

“We’ll take this week and correct some things and be ready for Myrtle Beach in two weeks,” he said.