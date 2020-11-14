Coming off a big region win last week over rival Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach carried that head of steam into the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, knocking off James Island 41-12 Friday night.
The Chiefs will host North Augusta next week in the second round.
North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston scores in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston scores in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nick Moss evades James Island’s James Crowther in the 41-12 win on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Devin Montgomery scores in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston leans into the line in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Alex McGillicuddy plows through the line in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nick Moss loses a ball as James Island’s Marvin Matthews takes him down. The Chief beat James Island 41-12 on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Zyer Belle reaches for a pass in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston rushes in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Jamareon Bessent pulls down James Island’s Jaden Scott in the 41-12 win on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nick Moss reaches for a pass in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston runs for six in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston rushes in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Jamareon Bessent takes down James Island’s Amontrae Scott in the 41-12 win on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nick Moss talks down to James Island’s James Crowther after scoring in the 41-12 win on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Cameron Freeman hands off to Nyliek Livingston in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Jamareon Bessent takes down James Island’s Jaden Scott in the 41-12 win on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston rushes in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston keeps rushing in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston dodges tackles in the 41-12 win over James Island on Friday, Nov. 13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The 7-0 Chiefs, the No. 2-ranked 4A team in the state and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, had little trouble disposing of the Trojans, an at-large playoff team. North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel said the game plan was simple: control the line of scrimmage and be the toughest, most physical team on the field. The Chiefs carried out that plan from the opening series through the final buzzer.
North Myrtle Beach’s offensive line dominated, opening holes for one of the area's best running backs, Nyliek Livingstone, to have a career night, rushing for 206 yards. Livingston has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the Chiefs’ games this season. The Chiefs' stable of running backs accounted for 404 yards on the ground Friday, with the passing game throwing in another 80 yards.
The 4-3 Trojans found some success in the air against the Chiefs' defense, netting 218 passing yards. Their senior receiver Jaden Scott led his team with 164 receiving yards on 12 catches.
Reel said he is extremely proud of this year’s squad and especially pleased with Friday night’s playoff performance.
“They do everything we ask them to do,” he said. He noted the work of the offensive line, especially in setting up the explosive running game.
“And then you have Nyliek who is a talented, very special player,” Reel added. “What a night that young man had.”
No. 10 North Augusta defeated May River 20-13 Friday to get the chance to travel to North Myrtle Beach to take on the Chiefs next week. Region rival Myrtle Beach came from behind to beat South Aiken 44-17 and will head to Beaufort.
Should both local teams come away with wins next week, it would set up a rematch to play for the lower state title and a chance to advance to the state championship game in three weeks.
