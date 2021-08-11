This story is part of the MyHorryNews 2021 high school football preview. The print edition will appear in the Myrtle Beach Herald, Horry Independent, Carolina Forest Chronicle, Loris Scene and North Strand News.
The quick scroll through the North Myrtle Beach football roster is deceiving.
The Chiefs have upwards of 30 seniors dotting the list. A good problem to have, of course, especially considering that Matt Reel’s team is coming off a state championship game berth.
The deep dive into that crop, though, tells a different story. For every one of those seniors who saw significant playing time as a junior, there are two or three who barely saw the field, buried behind arguably the greatest conglomeration of talent the program had ever assembled in one season.
Staying atop the region — let alone making another November run — will rely upon getting the most out of a lineup that features plenty of relatively new faces.
“It’s pretty obvious when you look at the guys who left and the positions they were in,” Chiefs coach Matt Reel said. “You have to figure out how to replace those guys who left. We’ve basically got five starters coming back on either side of the ball, and that’s 10 out of 22. We have a bunch of guys who played sparingly, and a bunch of guys who didn’t play at all.”
North Myrtle Beach’s 2021 campaign will be dictated by how much the newest rendition observed along the way, and then how much of it can be put into action. The Chiefs have a blueprint for success.
However, achieving it is not automatic.
This fall, the standard flag bearers of this re- gion, Myrtle Beach and Hartsville, are both ex- pected to be deep playoff contenders. West Florence isn’t far behind, and South Florence and Wilson are gaining traction in a hurry.
Region VI-4A will be even better across the board, and avoiding getting left in its wake is a task in itself.
“You want to practice against the best to prepare for the region,” senior line- backer Elijah Vereen said. “You can’t lose two or three games. You’re out of it."
Navigating the region slate for those all-important top-two playoff seeds is key, of course. To even get to that point, though, everyone on the roster will have to move on from the disappointing end to 2020. Everything there was to cele- brate leading up to that point and everything that happened in that loss to A.C. Flora must be compartmentalized for what it was.
“It’s over with,” Vereen said. “There’s nothing we can do about it.”
And yet?
“Since we’ve been there, that’s our only goal now,” he said. “A couple years back, maybe it was to win the region or even just make the playoffs. Now, we know what it takes to get there.”
Plus, despite the talk of what was lost, the Chiefs roster is still partially filled out by some guys who have proved they can do exactly what is asked of them — and then some.
“There’s no way you can downplay the players we have coming back,” Reel said. “We’ve got a good group back. There are some guys who can play. And, this time last year, there were some players who nobody had ever heard of."
