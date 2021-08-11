ABOUT THE CHIEFS

Head coach: Matt Reel

Record: 35-11 in four seasons at North Myrtle Beach and overall

Last year: 9-1, 1st place in Region VI-4A, Class 4A state run- ner up

Returning starters: Five offense, five defense

Players to watch: QB Cam Freeman, WR/DB Chandler McCall, LB Elijah Vereen, LB T.J. Cox, DB Trace Hall

Breakout candidate: Senior receiver K.J. Stanley had five receptions last year in limited action, but he’ll be asked to pad some of the blow from the graduations of Nick Moss and Xavier Anderson.

Keys to success: North Myrtle Beach has no choice but to find some depth in a hurry. The Chiefs staved off injuries in a major way last year, but Reel knows a key player or two going down could be the difference this fall.