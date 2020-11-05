The game that both Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach players, coaches and fans circled on their calendars two months ago is going to get even more statewide attention.
The two teams will meet on Friday, each with a top-three statewide ranking.
The latest media polls have the Chiefs sitting at No. 2 in Class 4A, while the Seahawks are a spot back at No. 3. Myrtle Beach, which was No. 5 last week, bumped up two spots after a 38-14 victory over South Florence and losses by Westside and South Pointe just ahead of it.
Kickoff is slated for 7:05 p.m. Friday.
Three other Horry County programs were included in this week’s polls. Carolina Forest was No. 10 in Class 5A; Aynor was No. 7 in Class 3A; Green Sea Floyds was No. 10 in Class A.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (12)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. T.L. Hanna
7. Northwestern
8. Byrnes
9. Boiling Springs
10. Carolina Forest
Receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora (11)
2. North Myrtle Beach (1)
3. Myrtle Beach
4. Greer
5. Westside
6. South Pointe
7. Catawba Ridge
8. Greenville
9. (tie) North Augusta
9. (tie) Greenwood
9. (tie) Beaufort
Receiving votes: West Florence, Hilton Head Island, May River
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (8)
2. Chapman (4)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Aynor
8. Fairfield Central
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Powdersville
Receiving votes: Lake City, Hanahan, Palmetto, Chester, Union County, Belton Honea Path
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Chesnee
4. Newberry
5. Cheraw
6. Batesburg-Leesville
7. North Central
8. Woodland
9. Marion
10. Andrews
Receiving votes: Saluda, St. Joseph’s, Timberland, Pelion, Christ Church, Wade Hampton
CLASS A
1. Lake View(11)
2. Southside Christian
3. Blackville-Hilda
4. Lamar (1)
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Whale Branch
7. Johnsonville
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Carvers Bay
10. Green Sea Floyds
Receiving votes: McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Allendale-Fairfax, Baptist Hill, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Branchville
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal; Pete Yanity, WSPA-TV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.